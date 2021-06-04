Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni garner praise on social media — read tweets





The Household Man 2 dropped slightly sooner than anticipated. There are a lot of who stayed up all night time to binge watch the 9 episodes. This time, the added attraction is the presence of Telugu actress Samantha Akkineni. The actress performs Raji, a younger girl who is part of a Tamil insurgent group. Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee) is on her chase. Individuals who noticed the present final night time are giving their critiques on social media. Manoj Bajpayee appears to have carried out an important job. Individuals are additionally appreciating Samantha for her highly effective display screen presence and the motion sequences. That is what Twitter needed to say… Additionally Read – The Household Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee calls the present ‘most difficult’ undertaking; says, ‘staying optimistic has been the toughest’

What a curler coaster journey,#TheFamilyMan2 @BajpayeeManoj – There isn’t a one such as you, steller efficiency @Samanthaprabhu2@PrimeVideoIN Kudos to the entire Staff. ? — Gaurav Kumar (@gaurav_alg) June 4, 2021

Watched #TheFamilyMan2. It Was an Wonderful work from @rajndk ?. We Cherished every and everybody Performances & lastly a firecracker efficiency from @Samanthaprabhu2 ?

among the best ever function u did made us proud ?#WeSupportSamantha#WeLoveSamantha#TheFamilyManOnPrime pic.twitter.com/aKSmKmkZbN — Shashank Sai (@Stylishsai73) June 4, 2021

#TheFamilyMan2 A masterpiece by @rajndk. @BajpayeeManoj proves once more that he’s a freaking boss, and @Samanthaprabhu2 opens up one other nice aspect of hers. Value watching & ready. Go & watch it if you have not watched it but. Fabouls work carried out by the workforce #Familyman2 ? pic.twitter.com/qwUJa7bxu7 — Akash patel (@Akashpatel233) June 4, 2021

Why they use different language as an alternative of hindi . it is not simple to know .However I actually love the half two .I’m simply watching it #TheFamilyMan2 — Silent killer Comply with again (@Sandesh78320057) June 4, 2021

@DarshanKumaar Man, what sorcery you’ve in these eyes of yours? From Onler to Sameer, what a range! Nice job. Would like to see you in additional tasks. Romance ho ya Zulfiqar, aap hero ho Darshan Sir! #TheFamilyManSeason2 #TheFamilyMan2 — Saara Singh (@lobster_sara) June 4, 2021

9 Episode ! 413 Minutes In One Evening?

Thrilled ⚡⚡@BajpayeeManoj As Good As At all times !! However @Samanthaprabhu2 Steals All The Present This Time !! She Was The Bestest Factor In The Entire Present?

10 on 10 !

The Finest Indian Motion Thriller Internet Collection So Far✨ #TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/u8qSgQdeHB — Rahul Raj (@rraj0825) June 4, 2021

We will see that persons are greatly surprised by Samatha Akkineni’s efficiency. The actress makes her foray into the digital world with this present. The sequence is directed by Raj and DK. Additionally Read – Trending OTT Information Immediately: The Household Man 2 pleasure reaches its crescendo, Memory Trailer drops on HBO Max

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Collection.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



