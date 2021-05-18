Manoj Bajpayee Tries to Save Marriage; Samantha Akkineni Rocks Her Villain Look





The Household Man 2 Trailer is Out: The trailer of the much-awaited internet sequence The Household Man Season 2 is out and this time, the joy is double as Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari is just not solely seen as a Nationwide Intelligence Officer but in addition a husband who's attempting to save his marriage. The Household Man 2 trailer begins with Manoj Bajpayee who's seen sitting in an workplace doing bizarre work to steer clear of hazard. He attends counseling classes along with his spouse Priyamani to save their marriage.

When Srikant speaks to JK Talpade over a name he will get FOMO (worry of lacking out) as Bajpayee is away from all of the assignments. JK explains the hostage scenario in Chennai which excites Srikant and subsequently he leaves the traditional job to be part of the brand new task.

Samantha Akkineni joins season 2 because the antagonist, Raji. Within the trailer, Samantha's look is promising as she comes to kill all of them. There's an surprising coalition between ISI and rebels and that's when Srikant joins the crew. She might be heard saying 'I'll kill them, I'll kill all of them'. The Household Man 2 marks digital debut of Telugu star Samantha Akkineni.

The Household Man 2 will likely be a enjoyable internet sequence to watch because the trailer seems to be promising. Season 2 will likely be launched on June 4, 2021, at Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer of The Household Man 2 right here:

The Household Man 2 Forged

Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumaar, Dalip Tahil, VipinKumar A Sharma, Seema Biswas, Asif Sattar Basra, Shahab Ali, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Mime Gopi, N Alagamperumal, Anandsami, Abhay Verma, and others.

Can't await The Household Man 2!