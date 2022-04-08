Manoj Bajpayee was once ‘unhappy’ with his name

Bhikhu Mhatre of ‘Satya’, Samar Pratap Singh of ‘Shool’, Rashid of ‘Pinjar’, Virendra Pratap alias Veeru of ‘Rajneeti’, Sardar Khan of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur-1’ – all these are the names of the characters who Actor Manoj Bajpayee lived on screen and immortalized him with his acting and dialogue delivery. With every film, the names of his characters got entrenched in every child’s tongue, but you will be surprised to know that there was a time when the veteran actor himself did not like his name and wanted to change it.

Manoj Bajpayee’s recent biography ‘Kuch Paane Ki Zid’ talks about the actor’s desire to change his name. Actually Manoj Bajpayee did not like his name for a long time and the reason he gives for changing it is also very interesting. Manoj Bajpayee had said in an interview, ‘The name Manoj is very common in Bihar. Manoj Tyrewala, Manoj Bhujiawala, Manoj Meetwala and Na Jaane Kya-Kya. You will find many such Manojs in Bihar. I thought I would change my name. I had even thought of a new name for myself. This name was Samar.

When I thought of changing the name in the theater era, everyone said that an affidavit would have to be made. Advertisements have to be given in the newspaper. It was all a legal process. There was no money at that time, so this program was postponed. Then I thought that when I earn, then I will change the name. When I got money for Bandit Queen, I thought I would change my name. But then my brother said that man you do amazing. Will people see your first film Manoj Bajpayee and later some other names? So I thought that what has happened now, bass ho gaya. Bajpayee did not change his name but used the name of his choice ‘Samar’ as the name of his character in the film ‘Shool’. His name in the film was Samar Pratap Singh.

Piyush Pandey, who wrote ‘Kuch Paane Ki Jid’, says that Manoj Bajpayee is an actor and in such a situation, there is a lot available about him on the public platform, but a lot of it remains misleading and untrue. According to him, ‘Through this biography, I have made an attempt to clear the misconceptions related to the life of the actor and have tried to thread some untold stories and incidents related to him in a sequential manner.’

Bajpai, who has won several National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards, may have been seen speaking long dialogues efficiently while playing ‘intense’ characters from his early days on the film screen, but during his school days he used to speak his heart to a girl. Couldn’t tell. In the book published by ‘Penguin Books’, Piyush has written, ‘He did not fall in love with any girl but with her roll number.

Whenever the class roll number 44 was called, and the present sir’s voice reverberated in the class, Manoj’s face would be filled with an incomprehensible smile, which is called ‘blushing’ in English. The girls of their choice among the boys of the class were ‘divided’ according to the roll number without the knowledge of the girl. Because of this untold love, friends and friends started calling Manoj ‘Fortiforva’.

Manoj Bajpayee, who started his career with the small screen i.e. TV serial ‘Swabhimaan’, embraced every character big and small on the big screen (in films) and left a different impression. Not only this, when the era of web series started, by becoming ‘Family Man’, he once again proved that no matter what the stage, he would make the audience a fan of his acting.