Manoj Bajpayee’s father admitted to hospital: Manoj Vajpayee flew from Kerala to Delhi: Manoj Vajpayee reached Delhi from Kerala after getting information about his father’s condition. He was shooting his next project in Kerala.

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee’s father RK Bajpayee, 83, has been admitted to a Delhi hospital in critical condition. Manoj Bajpayee reached Delhi from Kerala after getting information about his father’s health. He was shooting his next project in Kerala.

In June, Manoj Bajpayee’s father RK Bajpayee’s health deteriorated. After getting information about his father’s health, Manoj Vajpayee reached his home at Belwa Bahuri in Gonaha, Bihar. The actor then said that he came to see him when he found out about his father’s condition. Movies will continue to be made, but spending time with dad is the biggest asset.

Manoj Bajpayee, a resident of Bihar, had gone to Delhi for education. After this he went to Mumbai to pursue a career in films. Manoj Bajpayee has acted in many of the best films in Bollywood. He last appeared in the web series ‘The Family Man 2’.