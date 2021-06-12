Manoj Bajpayee’s Wife Shabana Raza Was ‘Forced’ To Change Her Name To Neha, Says ‘I Had Lost My Identity’

Manoj Bajpayee’s Wife Shabana Raza Was ‘Compelled’ To Change Her Name To Neha, Says ‘I Had Lost My Identification’





Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee is making headlines along with his new stint on the favored net present The Household Man 2. Are you aware in actual life, he's married to actor Neha and the couple is blessed with a daughter. Her actual identify is Shabana Raza and was 'compelled' to alter her identify. In an outdated interview, Manoj Bajpayee's spouse Shabana opened up about the entire ordeal how she was 'compelled'to alter her identify earlier than getting into the Hindi leisure business.

In an interview with Rediff in 2008, she had mentioned, "I used to be by no means Neha. I used to be all the time Shabana. I used to be compelled into altering my identify too. I used to be not okay with it in any respect. My mother and father proudly named me Shabana. There was no want to alter it, however no one listened to me. I've matured loads since I entered the business. I used to be very apprehensive about every thing earlier than however I perceive higher now."

In 2008, Shabana lastly managed to hold her unique identify for Sanjay Gupta's movie, Alibaug. She mentioned, "That's the reason working with Sanjay and the entire crew of Alibaug has been the very best expertise of my life. I informed Sanjay that I wish to go together with my actual identify, and he was okay with it. I had misplaced my id and now, I bought it again."

Shabana Raza made her Bollywood debut with Kareeb in 1998, adopted by Fiza and Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet. She was final seen in Acid Manufacturing facility ( 2009).