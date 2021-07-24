Manoj Kumar Helped Amitabh Bahchan In His Worst Time Known About It

New Delhi. Today is the birthday of veteran actor Manoj Kumar of Hindi cinema. Manoj Kumar was known in the cinema world for making patriotic to rich films. Manoj Kumar won the hearts of the people with his brilliant performance. The actor made his debut in the film industry with the film Fashion. This film of Manoj Kumar is one of his favorite films. Manoj Kumar was such a good actor. He was such a good human being too. Know some interesting things related to Manoj Kumar on his birthday today.

Amitabh Bachchan was leaving Mumbai due to films being flop

On the birthday of Manoj Kumar, we tell you an incident related to Amitabh Bachchan. Most of Manoj Kumar’s films had his Bharat. Because of which people started calling him by the name of Bharat Kumar. In an interview given to a magazine, Manoj Kumar told an anecdote about actor Amitabh Bachchan. Manoj Kumar had told that when Amitabh Bachchan was constantly failing in his film career. Then he had made up his mind to leave Mumbai and go back to Delhi to his parents. Then he went to Amitabh Bachchan and gave him a chance to work in the film Roti, Kapda and Makaan.

Manoj Kumar had full faith in Amitabh Bachchan

Manoj Kumar further said that when people were cursing Amitabh Bachchan because of his failure. Even then he had full faith in Amitabh Bachchan that he would one day become a big star. Manoj Kumar also directed the films Roti, Kapda and Makaan. Not only this, Manoj Kumar had also persuaded actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu to work in the film Purab and Paschim. After which he also cast Dilip Sahab in the film Kranti.

had good relations with the leaders

When Manoj Kumar was asked that where does he get the inspiration of the film? So the actor had told that he got inspiration for his film from then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Who gave the slogan of Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan. Manoj Kumar had good relations with all the leaders. Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee also liked Manoj Kumar’s films. Let us tell you that Manoj Kumar also worked in Raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker. This film is still very much liked by the people.