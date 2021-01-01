Manoj Muntashir describes Mughals as bandits: Manoj Muntashir Post on Mughals: Manoj Muntashir shared a video on his Twitter handle on August 24.

A statement by Bollywood director Kabir Khan is currently under discussion. In fact, in an interview, he described the Mughals as true nation builders. He has also expressed displeasure over the portrayal of Mughals as assassins. Now famous lyricist Manoj Muntashir has come into the limelight by tweeting a video. In this video, Manoj Muntashir compares the Mughal emperors to dacoits.

Manoj Muntashir, who has written songs for films like ‘Kesari’ and ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, shared a video on his Twitter handle on August 24. ‘Whose descendants are you?’ Video title is shared. In this video of Manoj Muntashir, he says that the country has been brainwashed and the streets have been named after ‘dacoits’ like Akbar, Humayun and Jahangir.



His words did not go well with all the celebs, including actress Richa Chadha, director Neeraj Ghaiwan and lyricist and screenwriter Mayur Puri. However, many users, including filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, have also backed Manoj Muntashir.

Richa Chadha said, ‘Shame. Bad poem. Not worth watching. Your last name should also be removed. Why take advantage of something you hate? Neeraj Ghaiwan said, ‘Inclusion of casteism along with bigotry.’

Mayur Puri said, ‘Writers should not act like those who hate their work. No country has a completely rosy history. But it is the writer’s job to put out the fire, not the fire. Please don’t feel bad, but you’re a little disappointed that you’re doing it. ‘

Lyricist Hussain Haidari said, “This is not the first time that Manoj Muntashir has acted to spread hatred or lies.” Historian S Irfan Habib said, “I am disappointed to see writers like Manoj Muntashir presenting ‘poisonous’ and ‘false and imaginary arguments as history.’

A section of Twitter users came out in support of Manoj Muntashir and said that the author had only introduced people to the country and the “forgotten real history” of the Mughals. Filmmaker Agnihotri tweeted, “Manoj Muntashir is fearlessly presenting his point of view in his poems. You don’t know, it doesn’t mean he has changed suddenly.”