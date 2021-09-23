Manoj Muntashir is being accused of stealing a poem: Manoj Muntashir is being accused of stealing a poem Call me Karna is motivated by love

Well known author and lyricist Manoj Muntashir is currently the target of people present on social media for his poetry. Manoj Muntashir is currently facing criticism for his poem ‘Call Me’, which is said to be a translation of an English poem by a famous author.

People are seen saying on social media, ‘The poem he just wrote, by a patriot, (My Fitrat Hai Mastana) is a poem in his book, a staunch supporter of Indian culture, deeply religious, the biggest film … English years ago! ‘



The lines of this poem written by Manoj Muntashir are-

When you are sad, you want to cry, call me

Maybe I can’t stop your tears but I will definitely cry with you

If you ever feel lonely then call me

I may not be able to alleviate your anxiety but I will definitely share your loneliness

Call me sometime The world looks bad

Maybe I can’t paint the whole world

But I will definitely pray that your life will be beautiful

And sometimes it happens that you make a call

And there is no answer on my side

So run to me, maybe I need you

People have shared the original copy of the poem on social media, thanks to author Robert J. Laverie wrote in English. This poem written in English is-

If one day you feel like crying …

Call me

I promise not to

I will make you laugh

But I can cry with you.

If one day you want to run away

Don’t be afraid to call me.

I promise not to tell you to stop,

Manoj Muntashir also shared a video of the poem on 19 August 2020, on which people praised him loudly.

Recently, he is also accused of copying the song ‘Teri Mitti’ from the film ‘Kesari’ from a Pakistani song. There is talk on social media that he stole ‘Teri Mitti’ from a Pakistani song in 2005. However, he has said that if he is found to have copied the song ‘Teri Mitti’ from somewhere, he will stop writing it forever.

Recently, in the film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, Ajay Devgn used a powerful dialogue written by Manoj Muntashir. He also shared a video of himself speaking this dialogue. These patriotic lines were written-

Send me a friend to my elderly mother when I catch my breath after being shot at the border.

He loved to ride a horse.

Take me on horseback, play the drums and travel around the village and tell my mother, the boy has come as a bride.

If she couldn’t bring her daughter-in-law, did she bring the procession?

My Babuji is an old soldier, he is very temperamental.

Tell them I have kept their word The enemy did not back down, the very last bullet was eaten in the chest.

Ask my younger brother if he will keep my word! I had come across the border saying that if one boy left, another would come.

My younger sister told her, I remember her visit but it was a strange coincidence, brother’s ashes before rakhi.

The house in front of the well, should stay there for two hours. Here she lives, with whom she had promised to die.

Telling him, he lagged behind in supporting Mother India. One promise was broken for another.

Just one last request, my last wish, don’t mourn my death.

I wanted this martyr myself. I live to die my name is soldier. ‘

Akshay Kumar was confused by Ajay’s video and thought that he had written the poem. Later, in another post, Akshay Kumar clarified that he had misunderstood the poet. He came to know that this poem has been composed in the voice of Manoj Muntashir, who is Ajay Devgan.