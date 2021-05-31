Manoj Muntashir lashes out at Amit Kumar; says, ‘He took money and then criticised’





Indian Idol 12 has come underneath extreme scrutiny after Amit Kumar revealed that the makers had requested him to reward the contestants in the course of the Kishore Kumar particular episode. He additionally stated that he did not just like the judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya singing his father and legendary singer's songs and felt it as an insult. Nevertheless, lyricist Manoj Muntashir has agreed to disagree with Amit Kumar. He lashed out at Amit saying that he took the money and then went on to criticised the present.

"If Amit Kumar got here out and lashed out at the present, he shouldn't have agreed to be part of it within the first place. He took money for being part of the present and then criticised it. I wouldn't have executed what Amit Kumar did. If I used to be in his place and not comfy with the proceedings, I'd have advised the makers that I don't wish to be part of the present," Manoj Muntashir advised TOI.

Manoj additionally defended Neha and Himesh towards Amit's harsh criticism saying that 'no matter Neha and Himesh sang, they did to have fun Kishore Kumar and it ought to have been taken in the precise spirit.' He additionally stated that it's incorrect for the visitor judges to continuously criticise the contestants as it can demotivate them.

The lyricist admitted that the Indian Idol 12 makers had additionally given him directions to speak concerning the contestants positives as effectively. He added that Amir Kumar took it the ‘incorrect approach’ and felt that he was purported to bathe solely reward upon the contestants.

“The cruel criticism by the visitor judges demotivates the contestants. So, the visitor judges are advised that they should look at and speak concerning the singer’s positives too. This instruction has been given to me too. In fact, we as skilled musicians have excessive benchmarks however we can’t weigh the children on the identical scale. See my episode this Saturday and Sunday and I’ve pointed out the contestants’ errors,” Manoj stated.

In the meantime, Sunidhi Chauhan, who has been part of the judges panel on the fifth and sixth season of Indian Idol, stated that she give up the singing actuality present as a result of the makers needed her to reward the contestants.

