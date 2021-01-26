Manoj Muntashir on allegations of copying Teri Mitti: Manoj Muntashir responds to allegations of plagiarism and copying of Teri Mitti from Pakistani songs If proven, stop writing

Well known author and lyricist Manoj Muntashir was recently accused of stealing a poem. He has been a target of people ever since. Now Manoj Muntashir (Manoj Muntashir for copying Teri Mitti) is accused of copying the song ‘Teri Mitti’ from the Pakistani song ‘Kesari’. There is talk on social media that he stole ‘Teri Mitti’ from a Pakistani song in 2005.

Manoj Muntashir is angry over the allegations of theft. He has said that if it is proved that he copied the song ‘Teri Mitti’ from somewhere, he will stop writing it forever.



Not Pakistani, Geeta Rabari sang the song

Manoj Muntashir discussed the whole issue with our colleague Times of India. “Those who are making these allegations should check that the video has been uploaded a few months after the release of our film ‘Kesari’. For information, let me tell you that the song we are talking about is not sung by a Pakistani singer but by our own folk singer Geeta Rabari. You can also confirm this by calling them.

Manoj Muntashir further said that he knows Geeta Rabari personally and she has often praised her work. Manoj said, ‘You can ask Gitaji about it too.’

A copy of this song is being sung ‘Teri Mitti’, watch the video:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0moIXAW4cA0

He was accused of stealing not only songs but also poems

Manoj Muntashir is accused of stealing not only ‘Teri Mitti’ but also some other songs and poems. He has recently been accused of stealing the poem ‘Call me to call’. This poem was in Manoj Muntashir’s 2018 book ‘Meri Fitrat Hai Mastana’. It is being discussed on social media that this poem is not Manoj Muntashir’s own poem.

Why did Manoj Muntashir suddenly hit the target?

When Manoj Muntashir was asked why he is suddenly facing so many allegations at the same time? In response, Manoj Muntashir said, “People are attacking me because I made a video on the Mughals, in which I used harsh words against them and called them ‘dacoits’, which has been glorified.” Manoj Muntashir had recently shared a video in which he compared the Mughal emperors to ‘dacoits’. In the video, Manoj was saying, ‘The country has been brainwashed and the streets have been named after’ dacoits’ like Akbar, Humayun and Jahangir. Many celebs objected to this video of Manoj Muntashir.



‘If the allegations are proven, I will stop writing’

Manoj Muntashir said that if anyone has a problem with proper retelling of his YouTube videos or history, he can argue with them. You can put forward your reasons. But don’t insult the anthem that became the national anthem for the armed forces. Manoj Muntashir further said, “If I prove that I have copied ‘Teri Mitti’ from some other songs, I will stop writing forever.”