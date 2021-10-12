Manoj Tiwari first wife Rani Tiwari is dating Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa, Confirmed their relation by sharing a post

Manoj Tiwari’s first wife Rani Tiwari is dating Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa. Both have made their relationship official through social media.

BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari’s first wife Rani Tiwari is dating Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa. Both have made their relationship official through social media. Ekam has expressed his love by sharing a picture with Rani. He has also shared another picture of Rani.

Sharing the pictures from his Instagram handle, the Punjabi singer wrote, ‘(Heart feeling) must be read once… every moment is a promise to love you, we promise to support you every moment.. Will forget, promise to be with you for the rest of your life…..I love you my life, my heart beats.

Ekam has also spoken to The Times of India about his relationship with Rani Tiwari. He said, ‘It is a beautiful feeling to feel love every day. I am grateful to God for his love. It is Pratima’s love and affection that makes me fall in love with her every day forgetting everything.

Rani Tiwari is also known as Pratima Pandey and Ekam calls her by this name. According to media reports, the two have been friends for two years and have been living together for the past one year.

Manoj Tiwari and Rani Tiwari were married in the year 1999. Rani was once active in the Bhojpuri film industry. Manoj Tiwari and Rani separated in 2012 after 14 years of marriage. Both also have a daughter named Riti.

Manoj Tiwari got married for the second time to Surbhi Tiwari in 2020. On 30 December 2020, the second daughter was born in Manoj Tiwari’s house, whose name was Sanvika Tiwari, the first daughter of Manoj Tiwari.