Manoj Tiwari said – Kejriwal is roaming in other states after dirtying the Yamuna, said – AAP’s focus is only on publicity

Even before this, poisonous foam has been formed in the Yamuna river. The issue of cleaning Yamuna before the government has been in the status quo for many years. In such a situation, devotees in Delhi are forced to immerse themselves in the poisonous foamy water of Yamuna on the occasion of Chhath festival.

Chhath, the great festival of public faith, has started from Monday. In the country’s capital Delhi also, devotees took a dip in the Yamuna river on this occasion. However, during this time the water of Yamuna appeared full of poisonous foam. People are reprimanding the Aam Aadmi Party government of Delhi for this. People blamed the Kejriwal government for this pathetic condition of Yamuna.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha MP and former Delhi State President Manoj Tiwari said in this matter that AAP’s focus is only on publicity, they are not worried about Yamuna being dirty.

On the condition of Yamuna river, Manoj Tiwari wrote in a tweet that Kejriwal has made Yamuna ji dirty and is himself roaming in other states. With air pollution, there is a dip of faith in the poisonous foam. He wrote that in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Puja is being celebrated everywhere on the river ghat. But this is not the case in Delhi because every year the AAP government tells lies. His focus is only on promotion.

Let us tell you that during Chhath Puja, the devotees who came to bathe in the Yamuna river were forced to take a dip in the poisonous foamy water. Significantly, the dangerous foam floating on the Yamuna River is caused by the rise in ammonia levels and the high phosphate content. This foam comes from industrial wastes that are discharged into the Yamuna river.

Opposition parties are also targeting the Kejriwal government after the pictures of Yamuna's plight came to the fore during Chhath Puja.

Before Manoj Tiwari, BJP leader Amit Malviya had also tweeted saying that the devotees performing Chhath Puja in Delhi are forced to take a dip in the poisonous water of Yamuna. A large number of people celebrate Chhath in Delhi and it shows their commitment towards providing facilities. This commitment has been reduced by Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. It is a shameful thing.