Manoj Tiwari’s advice to Kangana Ranaut – talk to the leaders respectfully, said this about Anurag Kashyap

Manoj Tiwari has termed the attitude of Kangana Ranaut as wrong which was used by Kangana against the Maharashtra government.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about her political views. Kangana is often seen supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi through her social media accounts and her interviews. On the other hand, everyone is aware of Kangana’s dispute with the Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra. In such a situation, recently Singer and MP, Manoj Tiwari has said that Kangana should be a little respectful, even if she has trouble or problem with a particular person.

Manoj Tiwari recently appeared in the recent episode of the talk show ‘Unfiltered by Samdish’. During this, he kept his point in a funny way on all the issues. On this show Manoj Tiwari when asked about Kangana said, “One should not put one’s opinion so loud that it hits someone directly. An artist also has some responsibility.” In the show, Manoj Tiwari agreed that after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, when Kangana spoke for Sushant Singh Rajput, she was absolutely right, but her behavior towards the Maharashtra government was very strict and she was not right. .

Let us tell you that Kangana has been in controversies in the past due to her remarks on Mumbai and Mumbai Police. He compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as well as criticized the Mumbai Police. A part of Kangana’s office was demolished by Mumbai’s civic authority. In such a situation, Kangana accused Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of misusing power and said that his voice cannot be suppressed.

Reacting to Kangana’s strong reaction against the Maharashtra government, Manoj Tiwari said, “When she talked about Sushant, she was right. But then his attitude towards the Maharashtra government has been harsh. this is not right. You can say what you feel, but you have to be respectful and within your limits, it is not the culture of this country to talk disrespectfully about someone. ,

Along with this, Manoj Tiwari also claimed in this talk show that he spoke to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who criticized the Modi government on social media. Manoj Tiwari said, “I called Anurag Kashyap and asked him ‘what happened’. I tried to have a conversation with him, but then he didn’t listen to me. So, I have stopped talking to him now.”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has given films like ‘Dev D’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, is also known for his outspoken and cool style. In an interview with Indianexpress.com, he had said, “I get asked a question like, ‘Aren’t you afraid to speak against the government?’ It should not be asked. Why should anyone be afraid of anything? If I want to say something about someone, I shouldn’t be afraid to do so.

I shouldn’t be afraid to ask questions. Democracy gives you the right to ask questions. If I am bullied for asking one question and later face multiple attacks, I don’t think such an environment is right. ,