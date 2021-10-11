Manoj Tiwari’s first wife Rani: Manoj Tiwari’s first wife Rani is dating Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa

Rani Tiwari, ex-wife of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, is dating Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa. Rani Tiwari’s romantic picture with Ekam Bawa is currently being discussed on social media.

Manoj Tiwari’s first wife Rani Tiwari has found the love of his life once again. Rani Tiwari, also known as Pratima Pandey, married famous politician and Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari in 1999. After 14 years of marriage, the two separated in 2012 and then Manoj Tiwari married Bhojpuri singer Surabhi Tiwari in 2020. Rani Tiwari is the sister of well-known producer and cricketer Arun Pandey.



Ekam Bawa had recently come into the spotlight due to his songs. They have authorized their relationship on social media. Ekam Bawa is dating Manoj Tiwari’s ex-wife Rani Tiwari, also known as Pratima Pandey.



Singer Ekam Bawa has shared photos on his social media. Posting pictures on Instagram, the singer wrote, ‘Feelings of the heart, definitely read once. I promise to love you every moment, I promise to be with you every moment, never think we will forget you, I promise to walk with you for life. My life loves you, my heart beats. ‘