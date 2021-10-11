Manoj Tiwari’s first wife Rani: Manoj Tiwari’s first wife Rani is dating Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa
Ekam Bawa had recently come into the spotlight due to his songs. They have authorized their relationship on social media. Ekam Bawa is dating Manoj Tiwari’s ex-wife Rani Tiwari, also known as Pratima Pandey.
Singer Ekam Bawa has shared photos on his social media. Posting pictures on Instagram, the singer wrote, ‘Feelings of the heart, definitely read once. I promise to love you every moment, I promise to be with you every moment, never think we will forget you, I promise to walk with you for life. My life loves you, my heart beats. ‘
