Manoj Vajpayee’s father dies on Sunday morning at age 83: Manoj Vajpayee’s father dies

Manoj Bajpayee’s father Radhakant Bajpayee passed away on Sunday morning. He was 85 years old and had been ill for a long time.

Please tell that Manoj Bajpayee’s father was undergoing treatment in Delhi. Let me tell you that when Manoj Bajpayee came to know about his father’s illness, he was shooting one of his films in Kerala. He returned to Delhi soon after this news.



Earlier, while sharing information about his father’s health, Manoj had said, ‘All diseases are related to old age. It is stable one day, unstable the next. We can only wait. ‘

Manoj had further said, ‘Death is the ultimate truth, everything else is an illusion.’ In June this year, when Manoj Bajpayee got the news of his father’s illness, he reached Betiya in Bihar to meet him. He was accompanied by his wife Neha and daughter.

Manoj is very close to his parents. He had said, ‘I am very close to both my parents. He named me after my favorite actor Manoj Kumar. My father had to struggle to give me and my siblings a basic education. I had dreamed of becoming an actor since childhood. My father helped me to fulfill my dream. Thus one of Bettiah’s sons reached the film industry. It was my father’s hard work that made me dare to step into cinema.