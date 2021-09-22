Mansoor Ali Khan Punyatithi: Soha and Saba Pataudi commemorate their father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on the 10th Punyatithi
In these pictures, Soha and Sharmila are seen in white clothes. Soha and Sharmila cover their heads with cloth. In addition to Soha, her sister Saba Ali Khan also shared a video in memory of her father. Soha has written an equally beautiful caption with this video.
Soha wrote, ‘Abba, I miss you every day. I know you’re looking at me from there. It never feels like decades have passed, it’s just yesterday. You will always be in our hearts. Always love you ‘
