Mansoor Ali Khan Punyatithi: Soha and Saba Pataudi commemorate their father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on the 10th Punyatithi

Saif Ali Khan’s two sisters Soha and Saba have remembered their father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on the occasion of his 10th death anniversary. Soha Ali Khan along with her mother Sharmila Tagore reached the grave of father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. On the occasion of her father Mansoor Ali’s death anniversary, Soha reached Pataudi Palace with her daughter Inaya and prayed for her.

Near her father’s grave, Soha has shared several pictures with mother Sharmila Tagore and daughter Inaya. Soha has written an emotional caption with pictures shared while reciting prayers for her father ‘Tiger Pataudi’. Soha wrote, ‘You can never die for us, unless you forget your memory.’





In these pictures, Soha and Sharmila are seen in white clothes. Soha and Sharmila cover their heads with cloth. In addition to Soha, her sister Saba Ali Khan also shared a video in memory of her father. Soha has written an equally beautiful caption with this video.



Soha wrote, ‘Abba, I miss you every day. I know you’re looking at me from there. It never feels like decades have passed, it’s just yesterday. You will always be in our hearts. Always love you ‘