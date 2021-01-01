Mansukh Mandvia lauds Tarak Mehta show: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandvia lauds Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma for his covid vaccination festival

The popular sitcom ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’ has been ruling people’s hearts for almost 13 years. The show has become a favorite of everyone from young children to the elderly, which has also included social issues in the show. Recently, the Corona Vaccine Festival was celebrated in ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’, through which the entire team of the show not only made people aware about vaccination but also made it an important part of the story.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandvia lauded him and encouraged Tarak Mehta’s team. He recently shared a video clip of Tarak Mehta’s vaccination occasion on his Twitter handle and wrote, ‘Gokuldham Society is on the right track. Strengthen the fight against corona by getting vaccinated as soon as possible. Encourage your friends, family and neighbors too. Let’s make the ‘Vaccine Free Vaccine’ campaign a success together.



In the shared video clip, the people of Gokuldham Society are making everyone aware to apply vaccines and masks and are running a vaccination festival. This part is also getting a lot of praise on social media.

