Mansukh Mandvia: So far, more than 74 crore doses of Kovid-19 vaccine have been given in the country

As of Sunday, more than 74 crore doses of corona vaccine have been given in the country. All adults in Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Ladakh and Lakshadweep have been given at least one dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine. This information was given by the Union Ministry of Health.About 50,25,159 doses of the vaccine were administered by 8pm on Sunday, according to figures from the Co-Win portal. The office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandvia tweeted, “Congratulations to all these States and Union Territories for providing the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 100% of the adult population. The dedication and commitment of the health workers in this area is particularly commendable.

With this tweet, the office of the Union Ministry of Health has visited Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu (26.226 lakh doses), Goa (11.33 lakh doses), Ladakh (1.9 lakh doses) and Sikkim (5.10 lakh doses). A chart showing is also shared. Various states are mentioned. In these states and union territories, the first dose of the vaccine is given to 100% of the eligible population.

A nationwide vaccination campaign was launched on January 16, in which health workers were vaccinated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline staff began on 2 February. The next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign began on March 1 with vaccinations for people over 60 and over 45 years of age and with serious illness.

The country started vaccinating all people over the age of 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand the vaccination campaign by allowing everyone over the age of 18 to be vaccinated from May 1. The ministry said that the vaccination campaign to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Kovid-1 is regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.