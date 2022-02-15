Manti Te’o Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What is Manti Te’o’s Net Worth?

Manti Te’o is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $3.5 million. Manti played for teams like the San Diego Chargers, the New Orleans Saints, and the Chicago Bears during his time in the NFL. Prior to this, Te’o played college football at Notre Dame. In 2021, his contract with the Bears expired, ostensibly ending his career as a linebacker.

Early Life

Manti Malietau Louis Te’o was born on January 26th of 1991 in Laie, Hawaii. During his early years, he played high school football at a private school in Hawaii and earned numerous honors. This included State Defensive Player of the Year and Gatorade State Player of the year in 2007. During this year (his junior year), Manti recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, 400 rushing yards, and ten touchdowns as a running back. This immediately attracted the attention of colleges and recruiters around the nation.

Te’o had already received various offers from colleges before his senior year even began. That year, he lifted his high school to its first-ever state championship and recorded 129 tackles, 11 sacks, and four touchdowns. An especially notable play came when he returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. For these feats, Manti won Gatorade State Player of the Year for the second time and other honors.

In 2009, he joined the University of Notre Dame after graduating from high school. He then played in all 12 games of his freshman season and recorded 63 tackles. This was a very strong start, and it earned him Freshman All-American honors. During his sophomore season, he switched from outside linebacker to inside linebacker. That season, he recorded 133 tackles. It was also a record-high for his career that he would never beat. Next season, he followed up with 128 tackles and earned more honors. In his senior season, he recorded 103 total tackles as Notre Dame became the second-highest ranked college in the nation in terms of scoring defense.

Te’o left Notre Dame as one of the most decorated defensive players college football had ever seen. He won a number of awards, including the Maxwell Award, the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Butkus Award, the Lombardi Award, and the Walter Camp Award. He also recorded 437 total tackles for Notre Dame.

Getty Images

Career

By the time it was time to declare his eligibility for the NFL Draft, Te’o had become somewhat disappointing for many recruiters – especially in regards to his 40-yard-dash time. He was eventually selected 38th overall by the San Diego Chargers and signed a four-year, $5-million contract. The deal included just over $3 million in guaranteed money – plus a signing bonus of about $2 million. Unfortunately, Manti injured his foot during the preseason opener, causing him to miss many of the next games. He eventually made his debut against the Houston Texans and finished his season with 61 tackles.

In 2014, he suffered a fractured foot – further hampering his career. He eventually recovered by the middle of the season and started to record his first interceptions and sacks. Over the next few years, he continued to record about 60 tackles per season, and in 2016 he was named one of the Chargers’ team captains. Unfortunately, he suffered another injury that season – this time it was a torn Achilles tendon.

After being placed on the injured reserve list, Manti was traded to the New Orleans Saints. He signed a two-year contract with his new team and eventually led the franchise in tackles for loss during 2017. Unfortunately, he was not re-signed when his contract expired. However, New Orleans then re-signed him on a brief contract in 2019 after he did not play for much of the season.

In 2020, he joined the Chicago Bears’ practice squad. In 2021, he joined the active roster of the team and played against the New Orleans Saints. However, he was put back in the practice squad after the conclusion of that game. In January of 2021, his practice squad contract with the Bears expired, effectively ending his NFL career.

Relationships

Te’o became famous for somehow convincing everyone that he had a girlfriend who tragically died from Leukemia during his time at Notre Dame. Unbeknownst to the general public (and his own parents), he had never actually met this woman, and the entire relationship was conducted online. According to Manti, this woman was named Lennay Kekua, and she was diagnosed with Leukemia after receiving medical treatment for a car accident.

The media was initially convinced by this story, and there were many articles published about this tragic relationship. However, it didn’t take long for journalists to start investigating Lennay Kekua, and they quickly discovered that this individual didn’t actually exist. As the story began to unravel, it became clear that a man had claimed to be a woman in order to pursue an online relationship with Te’o.

Immediately, the media switched gears, and Manti was forced to issue a statement claiming that he had no idea that the woman wasn’t real, and that he was the victim of a hoax. He later admitted that he had lied to his father, telling him that he had met the woman in person. Apparently, the man who was impersonating this fictional woman was using some kind of trickery to sound like a female when he left voicemail messages on Manti’s phone.

In 2020, Manti became engaged to his (real) girlfriend, Jovi Nicole Engbino. They eventually married later that year.