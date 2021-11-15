Manushi Chhillar react on Bollywood launch opposite Akshay Kumar in YRF historical Prithviraj | ‘Nothing could have made a bigger debut for me’: Manushi Chhillar on debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj

News oi-Varsha Rani

Yash Raj Films is making a historical film “Prithviraj” for the first time. The film is based on the life and valor of the fearless and mighty emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. Superstar Akshay Kumar is playing the role of the great warrior who bravely faced the ruthless invader Muhammad Ghori. Akshay released the teaser of the film on social media amidst thunderous applause from the audience. The teaser also features former Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar as Princess Sanyogita. The beautiful actress is quite happy with her grand launch in Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra won Miss World for India. Manushi, who made India proud by winning this crown again after 17 years, says, “I am eternally grateful to YRF and my director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi for not only believing in me but also giving me confidence, so that I can become a great princess. I can play the role of Sanyogita. I could not have expected a bigger debut than this. I am very honored to play the role of Princess Sanyogita.”

She continues, “The life of Princess Sanyogita, her values, her resilience, her courage, her honor is such that legends are made. I am very fortunate that I got to know a lot about her while playing the role of Princess Sanyogita I hope I have done justice to his character. I am excited that the whole world will see this story.”

Manushi is working with superstar Akshay Kumar in the film and she is thankful to Akshay for reposing faith in Manushi’s talent and potential and supporting her.

She says, “I have put my heart and soul into this film and I hope people will like my effort to portray such a real life heroine on the big screen. I am so grateful that the shooting I have been receiving strong support from Akshay sir throughout the year. His style of work and his dedication towards film art is an inspiration to me.”

Manushi adds, “I am extremely positive about Prithviraj and I know it will entertain audiences across the world with a tale of love, valor and indomitable courage. I hope to make my family proud with my work. I can. I am waiting for his response.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali will not clash with Rajamouli’s RRR – Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ release date pushed ahead

The launch of Manushi in Bollywood is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj is being directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed the biggest television epic “Chanakya”, based on the life of India’s most influential political strategist, Chanakya. He has also directed many more award winning films like Pinjar etc. Prithviraj will release worldwide on 21 January 2022.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Manushi Chhillar react on Bollywood launch opposite Akshay Kumar in YRF historical Prithviraj

Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 19:36 [IST]