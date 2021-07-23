many benefits of salary account in SBI you can avail these facilities including insurance of 30 lakhs

New Delhi. If your salary account is in State Bank of India, then there is good news for you. SBI gives its customers many types of offers on salary account. This includes zero balance, insurance up to 30 lakhs, free unlimited transactions at any bank ATM, free online NEFT / RTGS, overdraft and other facilities.

Why SBI Salary Account Special?

According to SBI’s official website sbi.co.in, the benefits of SBI Salary account include insurance benefits. Apart from this, discounts are also available in personal loan, home loan, car loan, education loan etc. Apart from this, there are five big benefits about which very few people know.

Here are 5 big benefits

1. SBI Salary account holders are entitled to accidental death cover up to Rs 20 lakh.

2. According to SBI’s official website sbi.co.in, in case of death in an air accident, the SBI Salary account holder is entitled to air accident insurance (death) cover up to Rs.30 lakh.

3. Holders of an SBI Salary Account get 50% rebate in processing fee on any loan like personal loan, home loan, car loan etc.

4. State Bank of India also provides overdraft facility to its salary account holders. India’s largest commercial bank SBI gives salary up to two months’ salary to account holders under overdraft facility.

5. SBI offers up to 25 percent discount on locker charges to its salary account holders.

It is true that a salaried person knows very well the importance of a salary account. But having a salary account in SBI depends on the decision of the recruiter as to which bank they prefer to open a salary account for their employees. But those who have a salary account in State Bank of India, they get many benefits.

