Many Country Relied on Chinese Vaccines, Now They’re Battling Covid Outbreaks

Many countries of the world expressed confidence in the Chinese vaccine Sinoform and also gave emergency approval for its vaccination in their country. But now even after being vaccinated in these countries, there is a huge jump in the cases of corona.

New Delhi. To deal with the corona crisis, the vaccination campaign is being carried forward rapidly around the world. But hundreds of such cases have been reported in many countries, where people have been corona infected even after applying the vaccine. On the other hand, protests have also been seen in many countries regarding the covid vaccine synopharm developed by China.

In fact, many countries of the world expressed confidence in the Chinese vaccine Sinoform and also gave emergency approval to vaccinate it in their country. But now even after being vaccinated in these countries, there is a huge jump in the cases of corona.

Also read: – Biggest disclosure of Chinese experts, told Chinese corona vaccine most unsafe in the world

Sinopharm vaccine approved and vaccination campaign launched in Mongolia. After this Mongolia eased the restrictions. But on Sunday, 2,400 new cases of corona infection were registered in the country, which was four times a month ago.

Mongolia promised its citizens a “Covid-free summer”. While there, Bahrain told its citizens that there would be a “return to normal life”. Also a small island nation Seychelles aimed to boom its economy.

These three countries put faith in Chinese-made vaccines, which will allow them to launch ambitious vaccination programs at a time when much of the world is moving forward without vaccinations. But now instead of decreasing the cases of corona virus in these three countries, a huge jump is being seen in the case of infection.

Chinese vaccine not effective in preventing infection

Last year, China made available the vaccine to many countries of the world as part of its vaccine diplomacy campaign, claiming that their vaccine is safe and effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19. However, there was doubt then how successful this and other vaccines would be in preventing the spread of corona.

Now, examples from several countries show that Chinese vaccines are not very effective in stopping the spread of the virus, especially the new variant of the new corona. According to Our World in Data, a data tracking project, 50 percent to 68 percent of the population in Seychelles, Chile, Bahrain and Mongolia have been fully vaccinated, far ahead of the United States.

According to data from The New York Times, all of them are in the top four of the top 10 countries with the worst COVID outbreaks as of last week. Most people in these four countries have been vaccinated by vaccines developed by two Chinese vaccine makers Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech.

Also read:- Xi Jinping’s decree, Indians will get China visa only after applying Made in China vaccine

Also in Indonesia, where a new variant is spreading, more than 350 doctors and health care workers were recently infected with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated with Sinovac, according to the Indonesian Medical Association’s risk mitigation team. Happened. The association said that 61 doctors died between February and June 7 across the country. Ten of them had taken the vaccine made in China.

It is known that about 45 percent of the population in America has been fully vaccinated. Most people have been given vaccine doses made by Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. After this, there has been a decline of 94 percent in new cases in six months.

In addition, Pfizer is being vaccinated in Israel, which has the second highest vaccination rate in the world after Seychelles. The number of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel is now around 4.95 per million. Seychelles, which relied mostly on sinofarm, this number exceeds 716 cases per million. It is known that Chinese vaccines are being administered in more than 90 countries.

China denies allegations

China has reacted to claims of the Chinese vaccine being ineffective. In a statement, China’s foreign ministry said it had seen no link between recent outbreaks and its vaccines. The foreign ministry, citing the World Health Organization, said vaccination rates in some countries had not reached levels high enough to prevent future outbreaks, and those countries needed to maintain controls.

“Relevant reports and data also show that many countries using China-made vaccines have expressed that they are safe and reliable and that the vaccine has played a good role in epidemic prevention efforts,” the ministry said. China has also emphasized that its vaccines target the serious disease rather than prevent transmission of the corona.

Also read: – Chinese company claimed to make the most effective vaccine on Corona, read full news

No vaccine completely prevents transmission and people can still fall ill after vaccination, but the relatively low efficacy rate of Chinese shots has been identified as a possible cause of recent outbreaks. Despite the spike in cases, officials in both Seychelles and Mongolia have defended Sinofarm, saying it is effective in preventing severe cases of the disease.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have over 90% efficacy rates

It is known that out of all the vaccines available so far worldwide, Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna have the highest efficacy rate of more than 90%. Several other vaccines, including AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, have an efficacy rate of around 70%. The SinoPharm vaccine developed with the Beijing Institute of Biological Products has an efficacy rate of 78.1%, while the Sinovac vaccine has an efficacy rate of 51%.

Chinese companies have not released much clinical trial data to show how their vaccines work in preventing transmission. Shao Yiming, a public health researcher at the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Monday that China needs to fully vaccinate 80% to 85% of its population, revising the previous official estimate of 70%. Can you