Many Dead And Injured Due To Factory Fire In Bangladesh

A massive fire broke out at Shejan brand’s Mango Juice factory in Roopganj in Narayanganj district on Thursday evening. The condition of several of the injured is said to be serious.

Dhaka. A massive fire broke out at a six-storey mango juice factory on the outskirts of Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka. 52 people died in this accident and more than 50 people were injured. On Thursday, around 5.30 pm, a massive fire broke out in the Mango Juice factory of Shejan brand in Roopganj in Narayanganj district. Many people died in the fire. The condition of several of the injured is said to be serious.

the fire took a severe form

It is being told that the fire spread from the ground floor itself. After this the fire broke out in the upper floors. Due to the plastic and chemicals deposited here, the fire took a terrible form. To escape from this terrible fire, three workers working in the factory jumped down from the roof and lost their lives.

18 fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire.

According to media reports, Hashim Food Limited’s factory The factory of Hashim Food and Beverages, a unit of Bangladesh’s multinational Sajib Group, makes mango juice soft drinks. Its brand name is Shezan. 18 vehicles of fire brigade were deployed to control the fire.

Please note that there was no fire safety equipment in the factory. According to Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy director of the district’s fire service, it took a long time to get the fire under control. The fire broke out once again on the fifth and sixth floors on Friday morning, it was later extinguished.

everything in the building was destroyed

Black smoke from the factory was visible in the sky for a long time. During this, everything in the building was destroyed by burning. Mohammad Abdul Al Arefin, deputy director of the Narayanganj District Fire Service and Civil Defense, said the incident was reported to have been caused by a welding machine that caught fire. Relief and rescue work is still going on.

Factory exit gate was closed

Along with the rescued laborers, their families allege that the exit gate of the factory was closed at the time of the fire. The workers claim that no proper fire safety arrangements were made in the building. During this, an incident of sabotage came to light over the delay in evacuating the people trapped in the building.