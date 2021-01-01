Many diseases in the country at the same time: Many diseases have plagued the country at the same time.

The country has seldom faced such difficult situations. Many diseases attack us at the same time. Nipah, dengue and mysterious fever have increased the anxiety that the body has not yet been freed from the corona. Hundreds of people have been killed in ‘mysterious fever’ in UP amid the threat of the third wave of Kovid-1 of in the country. Its havoc is increasing day by day in the state. Meanwhile, after Corona and Zika, Nipah virus has started spreading in Kerala. The virus is transmitted from animals to humans. On the other hand, there have been reports of increasing incidence of dengue across the country.

The current situation is really challenging in terms of health and wellness. India is facing crisis on many fronts. The devastation of the corona in the country has not stopped yet. While new cases of infection are still not coming, the virus is also causing deaths. On Monday, 38,948 new cases of corona were reported in India in a single day. Since then, the number of corona cases in the country has risen to 3,30,27,621. At the same time, the death toll from the virus has risen to 4,40,752, with another 219 deaths. This clearly means that the corona is not over and caution is required. More worrying is Kerala. The prevalence of corona in the state has suddenly increased. Last day (Sunday) 74 people died due to infection in the state. At the same time, 26,701 new cases were reported. Corona orgy is going on in Maharashtra too and people are losing their lives. The virus killed 67 people in the state on Sunday. Of course, corona vaccination has gained momentum across the country. But, there are still countless people left who have not even received the first corona vaccine. People under the age of 18 have not yet participated in this vaccination program.



nipah new headache

Nipah has also caused headaches in Kerala, which is battling coronary heart disease. A 12-year-old boy died of Nipah virus infection in Kozhikode district on Sunday morning. A sample sent to the National Institute of Virology confirmed that he had contracted the virus. It is a deadly virus that spreads from animals to humans. The entire administrative staff has been harassed after the death of a child due to infection. Its symptoms are similar to those of a corona infection.

Mysterious fever is taking its toll

At the same time, UP is stuck in unraveling the mystery of ‘mystery fever’ nowadays. Outbreaks of mysterious fever have been reported in several districts of UP over the past one week. This is especially the case in Firozabad. More than 100 deaths have been reported in the state. It mainly affects children. Viral fever and dengue have also spread rapidly in the state. Now politics is heating up about this. The state’s main opposition president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the Yogi government over this. He has said that children are dying of viral fever and dengue and Yogi Adityanath is falsely claiming that everything is fine.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the central team has found that most cases of viral fever and deaths among children in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh are due to dengue. They have reported that some cases are caused by scrub typhus and leptospirosis.

Dengue has also hit Delhi and Maharashtra

The capital Delhi and Maharashtra are also plagued by seasonal diseases including dengue and malaria. So far this year, at least 124 dengue patients have been found in Delhi. This matter has come to the fore in the report released by the Municipal Corporation on Monday. According to the report, the number of dengue patients from January 1 to September 4 is the highest since 2018 this year. In the same period in 2018, 137 dengue patients were found. Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean and unclean water. Malaria mosquitoes also breed in dirty water.

On the other hand, the number of dengue patients in Mumbai has multiplied this year as compared to August last year. The number of dengue cases was only 10 in August last year, which rose to 130 in the same month this year. In view of this, the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday deployed drones to clean the Dhobi Ghat area of ​​the city to curb the spread of rain-related diseases like malaria and dengue. Similarly, the country’s commercial capital has seen nearly 3,000 cases of malaria, 275 cases of gastroenteritis, more than 35 cases of leptospirosis and hepatitis, and more than a dozen cases of H1N1, but no deaths have been reported.