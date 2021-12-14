Many leaders, including former Congress MP, held Amarinder’s hand, workers in Malwa were stopped by the police from putting up posters, then the former CM was upset.

In Malwa, when the party workers were stopped by the police from putting up posters, the former CM went bifurcated. He warned the police that if they did not reform, they would be taught a lesson.

A former Congress MP and four former MLAs joined Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress here on Tuesday. Of the four former MLAs, three have been Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs. On the other hand, when the party workers in Malwa were stopped by the police from putting up posters, the former CM went bifurcated. He warned the police that if they did not reform, they would be taught a lesson.

According to Punjab Lok Congress, two-time MP from Ludhiana, Amrik Singh Aliwal and former Congress MLA Harjinder Singh Contractor and former SAD MLAs Prem Mittal, Farzana Alam and Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike joined the party in the presence of Amarinder Singh. He said that former district Congress presidents – Jagmohan Sharma and Satveer Singh Palli Jhikki and Punjab Arthiya Sangathan President Vijay Kalra also joined the party.

Sammukh Singh Mokha, Anoop Singh Bhullar, Sanjeev Bittu, Ashwini Kumar, Nitin Sharma Batala and Rajdeep Kaur are among the other newcomers to join, a party statement said. Singh had quit the Congress after the abrupt removal of Amarinder Singh as the Chief Minister of Punjab, just months before the assembly elections in the state. He formed his own party, Punjab Lok Congress.

Amarinder says that he will form the government with a faction that is different from BJP and Akali Dal. He is in constant talks with BJP. The Captain seems to be in a complete fighting mood. After the return of agricultural laws, his attitude towards the BJP has been shown to be very soft. After saying goodbye to the Congress, he had said that if the laws are withdrawn, he can form a front with the BJP.