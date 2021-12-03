Many Migrants Are Quickly Expelled, but Others Can Stay. Here’s Why.



“We agreed to participate on a fixed-time basis to remove barriers and allow as many people as possible access to international protection, in the hope that the current administration will soon end this policy,” said Meghan Lopez, International Defense. The regional vice-chairman of the committee for Latin America, said in a statement on October 18. “Over the months, this hasn’t happened yet.”

According to an administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, the Department of Homeland Security has not granted the waiver since the unions ended their involvement.

Some countries will not take back their citizens.

There are countries that refuse to take back their citizens. In 2006, China refused to deport about 39,000 citizens who would otherwise have been denied entry to the United States. The Department of Homeland Security released several of them while awaiting immigration enforcement action.

The United States faces similar challenges, along with other countries, such as Brazil, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The number of illegal crossings from those countries has increased. In October, Venezuela was deported 91 times under public health regulations, although border officials caught Venezuela crossing more than 13,400 times illegally. Similarly, Cubans were deported only 42 times out of about 6,000 people caught crossing the border without documents.

Now that the Biden administration is restoring the Ramen in Mexico program, some immigrants from these countries will have to stop their cases in Mexico instead of the United States. But due to the humanitarian conditions demanded by Mexico, the number of significant migrants awaiting enforcement action in the United States is unlikely to decrease.

In October, half of the undocumented migrants under title 42 were Brazil, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela – countries that do not normally repatriate their citizens. About half were traveling as part of the family or had children who were not with them. Some families with young children and unaccompanied minors are considered unsafe to wait in Mexico for their asylum cases to be decided and therefore may not be potential candidates for the residency program in Mexico.