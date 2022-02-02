Many ministers of Modi, including Prahlad Joshi, targeted Rahul Gandhi’s speech, then such comments came on social media

Rahul Gandhi delivered a speech on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha today. During his speech, Rahul Gandhi surrounded the government and even said that the President did not say anything about the challenges in his address. Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament that India has the highest unemployment in the last 50 years, 3 crore youth have lost their jobs. Rahul Gandhi said that our 10-year UPA government had brought 27 crore people out of poverty line, but this government pushed 23 crore people into poverty line. Rahul Gandhi said that 2 Hindustans have become, one for the poor and one for the rich.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister on Rahul Gandhi’s speech Prahlad Joshi told the media that, “He is a confused and mindless leader. He said that India is not a country. He said China’s point of view is clear. Did you come here to support China? Tibet’s problem is only because of Congress.”

Prahlad Joshi Said further that, “Rahul Gandhi called PM Modi a king. I want to say that he gets a chance to speak as a Congress leader only because he comes from Gandhi family. But Prime Minister Modi has won the hearts of the people and he is a democratically elected leader.”

People are commenting a lot on social media on the remarks made by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Rahul Gandhi. In this order apology A Twitter user by the name wrote, “Sir, you can’t understand what he said? You are blindfolded.”

There itself Sam Barola A Twitter user by the name wrote that, “Rahul Gandhi had said before speaking that the Constitution of India states that India is a union of states. But what to do, the minister would never have read the constitution.

There itself Amit Kumar A Twitter user by the name wrote, “Rahul Gandhiji had already said that he will not apologise! That’s why no BJP leader should say that Rahul Gandhi ji should apologize for his statement made in the Lok Sabha, because the truth is not apologized.”

