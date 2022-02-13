World

Many New Yorkers Say They’re Confused When And Where They Still Need To Wear Masks – Gadget Clock

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Many New Yorkers Say They’re Confused When And Where They Still Need To Wear Masks – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Many New Yorkers Say They’re Confused When And Where They Still Need To Wear Masks – Gadget Clock

Many New Yorkers Say They’re Confused When And Where They Still Need To Wear Masks – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s mask mandate has been lifted in public places, but many New Yorkers are still wearing them, saying the guidelines are blurry.

On Wednesday, when Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the end to the statewide mask mandate, many New Yorkers let out a sigh of relief, including restaurant owner and chef Salvatore Corea.

Mayor Adams Relaunches $100 COVID Vaccine Incentive, Supreme Court Upholds Mandate For New York City Workers

“It’s two years now with this pandemic, so everybody wants to go out with not any mask, not wearing masks or anything,” he told CBS2’s Thalia Perez.

Corea says he opened Cacio e Pepe on the Upper East Side in May 2021, and just like many business owners, he says he is leaving it optional for restaurant patrons and employees to wear their masks.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Mask wearing isn’t optional, though, in a number of places, such as: correctional facilities, homeless shelters, hospitals, nursing homes, health care facilities, child care settings, public transit and on airplanes.

“So I’m not sure I completely understand. So you don’t have to wear a mask in stores or restaurants if you’re vaccinated?” said Elsa Girma, of the Upper East Side.

Many New Yorkers, like Girma, say they aren’t clear on what exactly the guidelines are because they’re not cut and dried.

“It’s very confusing. Having a single source to go to would be wonderful,” Joshua Sigal said.

READ Also  NY Daily COVID Cases Drop More Than 50% Since Last Week – Gadget Clock

Supreme Court Denies Request To Block NYC’s Vaccine Mandate

Sigal says even though he doesn’t have to wear a mask, he will.

“Because they’re wearing masks in school. I think it sets a good example for the kids, and I think it’s safer for everybody,” he said.

It’s actually up to individual businesses to decide if patrons and employees will wear masks.

More businesses are ending mask mandates for vaccinated employees across the state, including Walmart, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and workers on the New York Stock Exchange.

COVID VACCINE

And keep in mind, the city-wide vaccination requirement is still in effect, including those for city workers and private-sector employees.

Masks in schools are also still required, and Hochul says that will continue until she reconsiders it after winter break.

COVID-19 Center Of Excellence Opens In Bushwick

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.

#Yorkers #Theyre #Confused #Wear #Masks #CBS #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Canada Punjabi male sex trafficking: 3 Punjabi men arrested for sex trafficking in Canada

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment