Many Pakistani drama and films are copy of Bollywood

New Delhi. The Hindi film industry is known worldwide as Bollywood. India holds the record for making the most number of films in the world. According to the Censor Board, 1500 to 2000 films are made every year in more than 20 languages ​​in India. Hindi cinema is called Bollywood, South films are called Tollywood, Kollywood and American films are called Hollywood.

Similarly, Pakistani cinema is called Lollywood. In a way, the cultural heritage of both India and Pakistan is almost the same. That’s why there are fans of each other’s cinema on both sides. For some reason, most of the serials and films of Pakistan are also copies of Indian movies or are similar to them.

But many times Pakistan has copied some of India’s famous serials and films by giving it a new name. We have brought you information about some such TV serials and films of Pakistan which are inspired by Indian films.

no one own

This Pakistani film is a copy of Aamir Khan’s film ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’ which came in Bollywood. Like a Bollywood film, in this too a person puts his family on hold for his career.

love you goodbye

This Pakistani movie was like Bollywood movie ‘Judaai’. If we talk about the story of the film, then it was the story of a woman who gives her husband to a rich woman to fulfill her dreams. After this, when the film’s pole opened, its makers called it inspired by that film.

Servant

In 1955, Bollywood star Jitendra’s movie came ‘Aulad’. Usha Sahni was opposite him in this. Just like this, a film named ‘Naukar’ has also been made in Pakistan.

Meaning: the destination

A film titled ‘Earth: The Destination’ was made by Pakistani director Shaan Shahid. This movie was a copy of Mahesh Bhatt’s film ‘Arth’ released in 1982. Not only this, he also wanted to approach Mahesh Bhatt to make it an official Urdu remake of ‘Arth’.

Chana Jor Hot

‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ was a superhit serial of India. Its imitation is ‘Chana Jor Garam’ of Pakistan. It also features a character like Roches who reads Ghazals and Sher and a Pakistani daughter-in-law who is troubled by her wealthy mother-in-law.

nazo

It was a Pakistani drama which was almost similar to the Hindi film ‘Barfi’. It also had a character similar to Jhilmil, played by Pakistani actress Sonia Hussain.

hamida

In 1955, Bollywood actress Geeta Bali’s film ‘Vachan’ was released. Its same to same story was seen in Pakistani film ‘Hameeda’.

the Scream

‘Cheekh’ is a famous Pakistani TV serial. Its story is from the Bollywood movie ‘Damini’. At the same time, there is a woman in it who is a witness to a heinous rape of which her brother-in-law is guilty. In this too, the woman fights with her family to get justice for the victim.