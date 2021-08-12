Many Pandemic Retirees Weren’t Ready. How to Cope if You’re One of Them.

Andrea Jones had yet to set a date to retire from her customer service job at United Airlines when Newark Airport began to look like a ghost town in March 2020. After 28 years with the carrier, she loved it. still his job. But at the end of that month, she had hung up her blue uniform for the last time. She still struggles with a sense of loss.

“I was not at all ready to leave,” she said. “It hit me right between the eyes.”

Ms Jones, 68, of East Windsor, NJ, has retired to protect the health of her husband, George, who suffers from multiple myeloma, a form of cancer. Fortunately, the Joneses had a nest egg and United offered a retirement package that allowed them to keep their health insurance.

Patricia Scott was not that lucky. Ms Scott, a special education teacher in Stockton, Calif., Retired in January to preserve her own health. 10-year-old grandmother, she survived breast cancer in 2016; her oncologist told her she couldn’t risk catching Covid-19 by going back to class. Today, at 66, she is in financial quicksand. “My income is half of what it was,” she said. She is single and in debt. “I am stressed, I am depressed and I am terrified.

For many of the nearly three million workers aged 55 to 70 who have left their jobs since March 2020, retirement during the pandemic has inflicted two traumas. Like Ms Jones and Ms Scott, most felt they were forced to quit their jobs before they wanted to leave, said Teresa Ghilarducci, professor of economics and political analysis at the New School for Social Research. Among that subset, the majority, like Ms Scott, were not financially prepared, Ms Ghilarducci said.