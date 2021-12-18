Many proposals of EC on election reforms are under consideration with the Centre, CEC warned many times, then the meeting took place

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and two Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anoop Chandra Pandey had to attend an online conversation with the Prime Minister’s Office on November 16.

Two days ago i.e. on December 16, on the meeting of the government with the election commissioners, the Law Ministry says that the Election Commission has sent many proposals to the government regarding electoral reforms. The Chief Election Commissioner had also asked the government several times through letters to look into them. In view of this, the government had held a meeting with the election commissioners. The Law Ministry says that this meeting was virtual and very formal.

Significantly, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and two Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anoop Chandra Pandey had to attend an online conversation of the Prime Minister’s Office on November 16. The Election Commission received a letter from an official of the Law Ministry. It was written that PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the PM, will preside over a meeting on the Common Electoral Role. CEC is expected to be present in this.

Sources say that the Chief Election Commissioner was angry with the language used in the letter by the Law Ministry. It is being told that the way the letter was written, its language was like summoning someone. A commission official said such words had stirred the election commission as it sounded like a summons. Last year, the meeting on the same subject on August 13 and September 3 was attended by the officials of the Election Commission and not the Election Commissioners.

On the other hand, the meeting of the PMO with the Election Commission took a political colour. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that when election commissioners meet in the Prime Minister’s Office, questions are bound to arise on the fairness of elections.

The senior Congress leader said the meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s Office following a letter from a Law Ministry official. This is not a common occurrence. In the letter written by the Law Ministry, some such words were used which are unusual. Kharge claimed that it was written in the letter that PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, is about to hold a meeting. It requires the presence of the Chief Election Commissioner.