Many restrictions regarding Chhath Puja in Mumbai too, the festival will not be able to celebrate on the seaside

It can be a bit difficult for the people living in Mumbai during Chhath festival. The reason for this is the new order of BMC. Many restrictions have been imposed in Mayanagari Mumbai regarding Chhath Puja. This time people will not be able to celebrate the festival by the seaside. The BMC has ordered a ban on large-scale Chhath Puja on beaches and river banks. The BMC has imposed such a ban to prevent crowding during Chhath Puja.

BMC has appealed that devotees should avoid overcrowding. However, it has been said by the corporation that permission can be given to build an artificial pond. But the corona protocol will have to be fully taken care of. Medical team will be deployed at the place of worship. The corporation says that every possible step is being taken to prevent corona. People should also support the administration.

This time Chhath will not be organized in public places in Delhi. People will be able to celebrate Chhath festival in their homes or at any private place. It will be necessary to follow the corona guidelines. The government has declared a public holiday on November 20 on the occasion of Chhath Puja. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation said that like other festivals, Chhath festival can also be celebrated by following the rules of social distance.

Chhath Puja has started across the country from November 18. This festival is celebrated with great pomp in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. Apart from this, people in many other places also celebrate this festival with pomp. The four-day long festival begins on November 18 with Nahay Khay. The preparations for this festival start a few days in advance. In view of Corona, steps have been taken in all the states including the capital Delhi.

It is worth mentioning that Modi and the government of Uttarakhand were scolded for the Kumbh Mela organized during the second wave of Corona. The government was also criticized in foreign media for allowing lakhs of people to mobilize. Therefore, caution is being taken regarding Chhath Puja. A large number of people perform mass worship on Chhath. This time some organizers have canceled public events regarding Corona. There are events being organized at some places.