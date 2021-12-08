Many thanks, now stick to this – Mehbooba Mufti announced not to contest the election, then Kumar Vishwas took a pinch

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has recently announced that she will not contest elections until Article 370 is restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has announced that she will not contest elections until Article 370 is restored in Jammu and Kashmir. However, he made it clear that his party would definitely contest the PDP elections. After this announcement of Mehbooba Mufti, many speculations are being made in the political corridors. Poet Kumar Vishwas has also reacted to this.

Kumar Vishwas tweeted about this, ‘Bhut-bhat-bhaut thank you aunt. Just stick to this call now. Users are also getting different reactions to Kumar Vishwas’s post. User Irshad Ali wrote, ‘You also compared Kashmir issue with migration and said that two doctors (Modi and Amit Shah) did the operation. Your understanding of Kashmir is also not correct because Migration is not treated by operation.

User Jagdish Srivastava writes, ‘I wish. Such a vow would have been made for Kashmiri Pandits also. Because if you have promised, you will have to fulfill it. User Shailesh Verma wrote, ‘Trusting both the tongue and conscience of politicians is equal to deceiving oneself.’ A user named Manoj Kumar wrote, ‘If the constitution of the country is implemented, then fighting will not be able to even vote away.’ A user named Abha Singh Parihar writes, ‘Not everyone is sure of the tongue like you sir. There are few people who stick to the tongue in politics.

Just stick to this call now???? https://t.co/MbeTHAwh3e — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) December 8, 2021

Let me tell you, during a conversation with journalists, Mehbooba Mufti said that she herself will not contest elections until Article 370 and 35A are restored. On the question of dialogue with the parties of Jammu and Kashmir, he said that the Central Government has to make efforts to negotiate. Everything is in his hands. Mehbooba Mufti said that our party will contest the elections of DDC. He also alleged that while campaigning was not allowed in the DDC elections, the political process was also stuck.

Attacking the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Mehbooba Mufti said, “It seems that Gandhi’s India has become Godse’s India.” The PDP chief used an India-Pakistan cricket match to prove his argument.