many things including mobile, charger and cloth became cheaper, know what became expensive?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the financial year 2022-23 on Tuesday. In this budget, the Finance Minister has presented a paperless budget for the second time in a row. During this budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman has made many big announcements. During this, he has announced the introduction of 5G in India, broadband connection in villages. Along with this, giving relief to the youth in his budget speech, he has talked about giving jobs to 60 thousand youth. At the same time, 80 lakh houses will be built under PM Awas Yojana.

Apart from this, Nirmala Sitharaman made a big announcement regarding digital currency and said that from 2022-23, crypto currency will be introduced by RBI. After all these big announcements, many things have become cheap and expensive in the country. Talking about cheap items, from mobile phones to chargers and clothes have been made cheaper. Along with this, more things have been made cheaper for the relief of the common man. And the custom duty has been reduced. Let us know which things have become cheap and which are expensive?

what happened expensive

After the presentation of Budget 2022, the exemption in import duty on capital goods has been abolished. Import duty of 7.5% has been imposed on it. At the same time, custom duty was increased on imitation jewellery. The reason for this is to reduce imports. At the same time, foreign umbrella will also become expensive.

what got cheaper

Talking about cheap things after the presentation of the budget, then clothes, leather goods, mobile phones, chargers, diamond jewellery, agricultural goods will become cheap. Apart from this, custom duty on diamonds has been reduced. Apart from this, foreign machines and electronic goods will also become cheaper.