Manyata Dutt gave a special message for husband Sanjay Dutt before the release of KGF 2! Manyata Dutt gave a special message for husband Sanjay Dutt before the release of KGF 2!

KGF 2

Now that he is going to make his presence on the screens with KGF 2, he has shared a special message just before its release. Manyata Dutt says, “The film has been a special journey for us in many ways.

is labeled as the bad boy

Those who have often labeled him as irresponsible, un-committed and a bad boy must watch this movie to see his determination, dedication and commitment. Sanju shot this film in the most critical phase of his life…our life.

KGF2 Adheera’s movie

He shot all those strenuous scenes with the same passion as always without complaint. For me he is the hero of the film. Calm, Powerful, Enthusiastic and Fighter till the end! KGF2 is Adheera’s film!

Sanju is back with a bang

With this Sanju is back with a bang and he himself couldn’t have called his comeback better than this – aa raha hoon mein!” Let me tell you, Sanjay Dutt was persuaded by Manyata for this film.

worked hard

Sanjay himself had also told in his interviews that how hard he has worked for this. Along with this, Sanjay Dutt has ‘Ghudchadhi’, ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Tulsidas Junior’ directed by Binoy Gandhi in the pipeline. But now that KGF 2 is in theatres, just waiting for the audience’s reaction.