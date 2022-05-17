Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner ‘unfortunate victim of a carjacking,’ team says

Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner ‘unlucky victim of a carjacking,’ team says



Toronto Maple Leafs In keeping with a number of studies, star Mitch Marner’s automotive was seized at gunpoint outdoors a cinema corridor on Monday night time.

Toronto Police Says Three suspects, two with weapons and one with a knife, stole a black Vary Rover from Queensway and Islington Avenue at 6:48 p.m.

In keeping with Toronto Solar. The victim has been recognized as Leafs star winger Mitch Marner.

“The boys approached sporting masks and mentioned they wished the automotive. Mitch mentioned, ‘Go forward and take it,'” a supply advised the outlet, including that the suspects didn’t know they have been robbing Marner.

“They have been solely within the Vary Rover, which they might shortly promote out of the nation.”

The incident befell on the Cineplex auditorium, in line with the outlet. The suspects fled in a automotive and a search is underneath technique to discover them, police mentioned.

Marner was along with her fianc on the time, and neither was injured. TSN Report

Maple Leafs later confirmed the incident in a assertion.

The team mentioned in a assertion: “We are able to verify that Mitch Marner was the unlucky victim of a carjacking in Etobicoke on Monday night. He was unhurt and is grateful for the assist of the membership and Mitch Toronto Police Service.” “Anybody with info has been requested to contact the Toronto Police Service. TPS mentioned neither Mitch nor the membership would remark additional on the main points of the incident as it’s an ongoing investigation.”

The incident occurred simply two days after Maple Leafs have been knocked out of the play-offs, dropping 2-1 to the Royal Cup champions in Recreation 7 of the primary spherical sequence at house. Tampa Bay Lightning .

The Leafs have now misplaced the decisive recreation of the primary spherical of the sequence for the fifth 12 months in a row – the final three approaching the ice of their house. Total, they’re 0-9 in elimination video games at that interval, the place 5 are decided by single targets and 4 go into additional time.

The Related Press contributed to this report.