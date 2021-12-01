Marakkar Lion Of The Arabian Sea (2021) Full Movie Download
Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea 2021 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)
Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea Movies Info:
Full Name: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea
Released Year : 2021
Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB
Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.
Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea Information
- Release Date: 02 December 2021 (India)
- Directed by-Priyadarshan
- Writing Credits-Priyadarshan, Ani. I.V. Sasi
- Produced by-Suresh Balaje, Roy C.J., Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, Antony Perumbavoor, George Pius
- Music by-Rahul Raj, Ronnie Raphael, Lyell Evans Roeder, Ankit Suri
- Cinematography by-S. Tirru
- Film Editing by-M.S. Aiyyappan Nair
- Production Design by-Sabu Cyril
- Art Direction by-Cyril Kuruvilla, Tejas Unawane
- Costume Design by-Indrakshi Pattanaik, V. Sai, Sujith Sudhakaran
- Makeup Department-Pattanam Rasheed
- Production Management-Sasidharan Kandanissery, Sidhu Panakkal, Manoharan K. Payyannur
- Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Ani. I.V. Sasi, Revathy Sureshkumar, Abhay Warrier
- Art Department-Rutuja
- Sound Department-Sankaran A.S., Hari Haran, Rajakrishnan M.R., Y.D. Manoj, Sarathkumar Mariappan, Balakesavan Shanmugam, Sharonjmanohar, K.C. Sidharthan, Narayanan Sp, Sachin Sudhakaran, Vishnu Sujathan, Karthick Suresh, Ramesh Vijayan
- Stunts-Sumret Muengput, Kazu Neda, Surawan Satchukorn, Thyagarajan
- Camera and Electrical Department-Shalu Peyad, Kalanithi Rajendran
- Casting Department-Amit Arora, Naila Mughal, Aditya Odedra, Rk Prajapati
- Editorial Department-Kailash S. Bhavan, Ranganath Gowda, Sajith Rajendran
- Music Department-K.S. Chithra, Troy Everett, Shreya Ghoshal, Shafi Kollam, Shweta Mohan, Hari Narayanan, Priyadarshan, Ronnie Raphael, M.G. Sreekumar, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Chinmayee Sripada, Ziya Ul-Haq, Prabha Varma.
Storyline
The story of legendary Kunjali Marakkar IV and his epic warfare against the Portuguese.
Where to see Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea?
Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea movie will be released in cinemas on 02 December 2021.
Top Cast Of Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea
|Actor
|Role In Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea Movie
|Mohanlal
|as Kunjali Marakkar IV
|Suniel Shetty
|as Chandroth Panicker
|Arjun Sarja
|as Anandan
|Manju Warrier
|as Subaida
|Nedumudi Venu
|as Samoothiri
|Pranav Mohanlal
|as Kunjali Marakkar IV (Young)
|Keerthy Suresh
|as Aarcha
|Kalyani Priyadarshan
|as Aisha
|Ashok Selvan
|as Achuthan
|Siddique
|as Pattu Marakkar
|Max Cavenham
|as Commander André Furtado de Mendonça
|Jay J. Jakkrit
|as Chiang Juvan
|Mukesh
|as Dharmoth Panicker
|Prabhu
|as Thangudu
|Paul Huntley-Thomas
|as Alphonso de Noronha
|Fazil
|as Kutti Ali Marakkar
|Suhasini
|as Khadeejumma
|Toby Sauerback
|as Viceroy Francisco de Gama
Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip
Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea Movie Information
Year: 2021
Country- India
Language: Malayalam
Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p
Format: AVI, MKV, MP4
Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea Story reviews
Screenshots: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea Movie Trailer
