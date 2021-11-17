maran-sunrisers-hyderabad-gets-another-drawback-after-vvs-laxman-set-to-leave-mentor-post-before-ipl-2022-informed-by-bcci-chief-sourav-ganguly Bad news for VVS Laxman to step down as SRH mentor; All contracts including commentary canceled

Recently, the BCCI has entrusted big responsibilities to two great players of India. Rahul Dravid has been made the head coach of Team India, while VVS Laxman has been appointed as the President of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in place of Dravid. He (Laxman) will step down as mentor for IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad as soon as he gets this position.

Giving information to the media, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said on Wednesday that, we are happy to appoint both (Dravid and Laxman) and Indian cricket is now in safe hands. I am glad that both are ready and they want to do this for Indian cricket.

Apart from this, Ganguly also told that VVS Laxman has left the post of mentor of Kavya Maran-owned IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad after his appointment to the NCA. At the same time, he has given up writing all his contracts and columns as a commentator.

He said that, ‘He is shifting from Hyderabad to Bangalore for the next three years so that he can serve Indian cricket. His earnings will be reduced but in spite of this he is ready. His wife and children will also shift. Their children will now be studying in Bangalore and it will be a big change for the family to adjust to the new environment. Unless you are dedicated to Indian cricket, it is not easy to do.

The BCCI President also said that, ‘Laxman’s arrival as the NCA chief will make a big difference. Because he is a wonderful human being and his stature is very high in Indian cricket. He was selected because of Lakshman’s commitment. It is always wonderful to work with them. His stature is very high in Indian cricket. Rahul has made a system in the NCA and Laxman will continue that.

It is worth noting that from 1996 to 2008, Dravid, Ganguly and Laxman played a lot of cricket together. The three players have always been good friends of each other. Ganguly had entrusted Laxman with the responsibility of the state unit’s project ‘Vision 2020’ during his tenure as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal. At the same time, Rahul Dravid was earlier the head of the NCA, who is now going to be replaced by Laxman.