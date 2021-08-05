Marathon Swimmers Battle Heat and Bacteria in Tokyo

TOKYO – They are among the Games’ first early risers and some of its toughest competitors, waking up long before dawn for a 6.30am race start that requires diving into a hot and polluted bay that a competitor has compared to a “hot puddle”.

For nearly two hours, they draw a ragged line in the murky water and sometimes get hit by fish, until the end, when they struggle furiously until a finale that belies the languid rhythm of the swims 10 kilometers and often just seconds from the gold. and money.

Marathon swimming is very different from the pool competitions which attract more attention at the Games. And it’s not just because of the longer distance. It always takes place in open water, and all over the world, which means low temperatures, high temperatures, wrecks and jetsam, sea creatures, currents, waves.

It’s an accepted part of the challenge, and on Thursday Germany’s Florian Wellbrock tackled it best, winning the men’s race in 1 hour 48 minutes 33.7 seconds.