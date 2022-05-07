Marc-Andre Fleury makes 29 saves, Wild beat Blues to take series lead



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, Mark-Andre Flurry stopped 29 shots and the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference play-off series.

Joel Eriksson had one goal and one assist, and Jordan Greenway, Mats Jucarelo and Jonas Broadin also scored as the Wild Game improved to 8-8 all-time in 3s.

Flurry, playing in the 16th consecutive Stanley Cup playoffs, won the 92nd playoff victory of his career.

“St. Louis had good pressure to start,” Fleury said. “I thought our team was well maintained. We stuck together, stayed in the middle and didn’t give them too much.”

Ryan O’Reilly scored a power play goal and Ville Husso made 28 saves for the Blues.

St. Louis lost Torre Krug to the lower body at the start of the first period. Krug, who will be re-evaluated on Saturday, is the third Blues defender injured in the series.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s tough, it’s tough in ‘D’, it’s tough for the team,” said Blues coach Craig Berbe. “We lost our quarterback power-play guy and that’s it.”

4 games of the best-seven series in St. Louis on Sunday afternoon before returning to St. Paul, Minnesota for Game 5.

The first two goals did not waste time calming the crowd with the opportunity of The Wild Blues’ attack.

St. Louis defender Colton Paraico was caught making a 2-on-1 break in the offensive zone, which resulted in Greenway’s goal in 39 seconds.

“I just thought we’d simplify it,” said Wild coach Dean Evanson. “I mean, we weren’t trying to go east-west. We were just zoning and skating and that’s the right sport and you know, everyone talks about our team being a physical team, but we can skate.”

Less than two minutes later, Ryan Hartman dislodged Kaprizov. Huso made an early save, taking the rebound into the corner, but Caprizov bent the rebound from Huso’s skate from behind the net to give Wild a 2-0 lead.

“He’s one of those players who finds a way to score goals from all over the place and it’s nothing new for us,” said Jucarlo. “It’s nice to see. You work hard and you get bonuses and today we got a bounce.”

The 16th playoff goal of Zuckerlo’s career gave Wild a 3-0 lead in the second period and Eriksen scored his third goal of the series 22 seconds into the third period. Marcus Foligano Erickson took the game’s second assist in a one-on-one tally.

“Smart play, puck out, elevating the third person, coming back hard, back-checking, those opportunities are easy to get,” Jucarlo said. “I think the whole team tracking back, back-checking today was awesome.”

The Blues gained some momentum after O’Reilly’s goal, but Fleury made some hard saves to keep Raleigh out of the fray.

“I think it was definitely deflating for us, but we are an experienced team and we should have responded better,” O’Reilly said of the first two goals. “The bounce is going to happen. We came out with great strength, shut down the building, and I thought we did some great things, but probably got too aggressive aggressively. We have to be responsible and then we have to build the game from there.”

7:29 Brodin’s goal on the left persuaded a significant portion of the cellout crowd to leave.

“We knew they were going to be clearly aggressive and you know we did some really good work to get to the neutral zone and then use our speed to get the ice out of there,” Evanson said.

Deleted Defense

Blues de Nick Lady and De Robert Bortuzzo and both were scratched after injuries to the upper body in Game 1 and Game 2, respectively. On Thursday, the Blues withdrew de Steven Santini from the team’s AHL-approved Springfield. Santino had a scratch after Marco Scandella, who missed the last three matches due to a lower body injury, was given the green light to play.