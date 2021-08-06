Marc Lieberman, Who Brought Jews and Buddhists Together, Dies at 72

Dr Marc Lieberman, ophthalmologist and self-proclaimed “Buddhist Jew” who, when not treating glaucoma, organized a dialogue between Jewish scholars and the Dalai Lama, and who subsequently restored sight to thousands of Tibetans suffering from cataracts, died on August 2 at his home in San Francisco. He was 72 years old.

Her son, Michael, said the cause was prostate cancer.

Dr Lieberman, who called himself “JuBu,” retained his Jewish faith but incorporated aspects of Buddhist teachings and practices. He kept kosher and observed the Sabbath, but he also meditated several times a day. He studied Torah, but he also led efforts to build a Buddhist monastery in Northern California.

If this seemed to be a contradiction to some, he agreed with it, seeing in the two religions a complementary quest for truth and a path away from the suffering of the world.

“I am a healthy mosaic of Judaism and Buddhism,” Dr. Lieberman said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2006. “Is it fair to either religion? Just schmair! This is who I am.