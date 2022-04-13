Marcell Ozuna, Ozzie Albies power Braves’ offense in rout of Nationals



Marcel Ozuna doubles Homer and doubles, Ozzy Albis drives three and the Atlanta Braves highlight their offense in Tuesday night’s 16-4 win over the Washington Nationals.

After an 11-2 loss, the Braves started the game with a .201 team batting average before hitting 19 and going 9 for 19 with the runners in the scoring position.

Ozuna, Austin Riley, Adam Duval, Dansby Swanson and Orlando Arsia each had two RBIs.

“It felt good,” Ojuna said. “Every time you come in and do something wrong with your crime – that’s what I was thinking – how can I harm my crime and help my team differentiate.”

Travis D’Arnond provided three hits and some comic relief when he hit his left shoulder in the eighth inning from outfielder De Strange-Gordon as he flops dramatically on the field.

Albis home from 59 miles per pitch from Strange-Gordon, who made his first major league mound appearance.

National star Juan Soto has scored the 100th home run of his career. He was joined by six other active players aged 23 or under – others Miguel Cabrera, Bryce Harper, Ronald Acuna Jr., Albert Pujols, Giancarlo Stanton and Mike Trout.

Ozuna started the fourth four-run with his first homer this season, making it 7-1 centered on the reliever Austin vote. Paolo Espino’s fifth ball Ojuna joined to the left, leading 11-1. This is Ozuna’s 12th Multihomer Game and his first game since September 22, 2020 against Miami.

“I’m always confident,” Ojuna said. “I’m always positive. I don’t want to keep anything negative. Just be prepared to play and want to do harm. If I get a good pitch to hit, I’ll swing.”

Defending World Series champions Atlanta snatched a two-game skid. It avoided three straight drops for the first time since losing four in a row on September 14-18.

Bryce Elder (1-0), a fifth-round draft pick out from the University of Texas in 2020, won his major league debut, allowing three runs and six hits and four strikeouts without a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Last year the minor was given a spot start after going 11-5 with a 2.75 ERA in 25 games at three levels.

“I thought I was going to be more nervous than I was,” Elder said. “They called me last night and told me. I slept really well. My family and some of my friends were able to come out and I thank them. The last 24 hours have passed really fast.”

The Braves took a 3-1 lead in the second when both Heredia and Albis doubled to drive three runs.

Corbin lost seven straight starts in Atlanta on September 6, 2019 with a 7.25 ERA.

“I don’t know, I would have pitched pretty well against them, and then I’m not entirely sure,” Corbyn said. “They work at Pitch Count. They have some experienced people there. Today is one of those days where everything seemed to be going well for them. And yesterday it was the other way around for us. Will try. “

Albis has an at-bat average of .429 and 28 RBIs against 11 RBI Corbin.

Atlanta have won 15 of 21 matches against Washington since the start of last season.

Gone is gone

The second homer of the solo season, a single shot, landed about 15 rows in the right-middle seats, traveled 451 feet and dropped his bat at 113 miles per hour. Following Bell Soto with Homer, Washington fell behind.

Instructor’s room

Washington DH Nelson Cruz was scratched from the lineup due to the tightness of the groin. Yadiel Hernandez moved from LF to DH, hitting the fourth, and Lane Thomas was inserted into the lineup on the left, batting seventh. … Espino was drilled in the right thigh on a liner by Matt Olson in the sixth, but stayed in the game to give up a two-run double that was released which made it 13-3.

The roster goes on

Braves C nominated Chadwick Trump for the assignment because they selected Elder’s deal from Guinness in Triple. Atlanta Sea chose William Contraras and LHP Tucker Davidson from Guinness, and RHP Jackson chose Stephens’ contract when nominating RHP Jacob Webb. Stephens pitched seventh, eighth and ninth to save the first of his career.

Coming next

Braves LHP Max Fried (0-1, 7.94 ERA) is expected to return from the start of the fair opening day. Atlanta Ace will take on Washington Rookie RHP Josiah Gray (0-1, 9.00) as the teams finish the three-game series starting at 12:20 pm on Wednesday.