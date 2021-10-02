Marcia Friedman, first American woman in the Knesset, dies at 83
Marcia Friedman, the first American-born woman to serve in Israel’s parliament, known as the Knesset, and who helped lead the feminist movement in Israel in the 1970s, on September 21 in South Berkeley, He died at his home in California. She was 83 years old.
His daughter Jennifer Friedman confirmed the death, saying she had been diagnosed with kidney and heart disease.
Ms. Friedman, who was born in New Jersey, was pursuing her doctorate in philosophy at Stanford when, in 1967, she received an offer to spend a year teaching in Israel at the University of Haifa. She became part of Israel’s nascent feminist movement and lived for 14 years, although she returned frequently for extended periods after that.
As an active feminist, Ms. Friedman attracted the attention of Shulmit Aloni, a left-wing champion of civil liberties, and her Ratz Party, better known as the Civil Rights Movement. Ms. Aloni asked Ms. Friedman to join her party’s slate, and in 1973 the party won three seats, one of which went to Ms. Friedman.
He served till 1977. According to The Times of Israel, in addition to being the first American-born woman in the Knesset, she was the first and only openly lesbian to serve there.
Ms. Friedman made her name by raising issues emerging among feminists in the United States, but domestic violence, breast cancer, rape, incest and teen prostitution are rarely discussed publicly in Israel.
As a radical gay feminist in a historically patriarchal country, she faced constant criticism and was often dismissed by her colleagues. Some suggested that there was no such thing as domestic violence, although many showed up at the victims’ women’s shelters that they helped open in 1977 in Haifa – the first in Israel.
When she introduced legislation to repeal Israel’s restrictive abortion law, a gynecologist threw a pitcher of water, including the pitcher, at her during a doctors’ conference in Tel Aviv. Leading the protests against doctors, she said that they oppose liberalization of abortion laws as well as benefit from performing illegal abortions.
Attacks against her intensified as she became a vocal proponent of Palestinian autonomy. He was an early champion of the two-state solution to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.
“She was this little lady”—no more than 4 feet, 8 inches tall—”and she would stand in the Knesset and say these things, and they tear her apart,” said Terry Greenblatt, a longtime friend from Israel. . in a phone interview. “They called her a madman and a pervert, and they said she was a traitor against the Jewish people.”
But, Ms Greenblatt said, “there are now two generations of Israelis who look up to her, who consider her a pioneer and know how courageous she was in her time.”
Marcia Judith Prince was born in Newark on May 17, 1938, and grew up in West Orange, NJ. Her mother, Anne (Silver) Prince, was a homemaker. Her father, Philip, was a union organizer.
Describing her left-wing upbringing for a 50th grade reunion at Bennington College in Vermont, Ms. Friedman called herself “a pink diaper baby from the lower middle class in Newark.” She continued: “My father was a fellow-travelling labor leader, a self-taught immigrant during the 1930s and 40s. Not only did I learn values and political skills from him, but also the value of inquiry.”
She joined her father in organizing some of their union functions.
“As a child she learned that work for social justice is one sheet at a time, one meeting at a time, and it is at that microscopic level where things happen,” said Nan Geffen, another longtime friend. Said in a phone interview. “He learned from his father that it is you and what you do in this world.”
Ms. Friedman began college at Rutgers University before relocating to Bennington, where she majored in English and graduated in 1960. He later earned a master’s degree in philosophy from Brooklyn College.
She and Bill Friedman, whom she had known in high school, were married in 1961. In addition to her daughter, Ms Friedman is survived by a granddaughter and a brother, Carl Prince.
Her memoir, “Exile in the Promised Land” (1990), recounts her experiences in Israel, both politically and personally, including the end of her marriage to Mr. Friedman in 1975.
In the early 1980s, Ms. Friedman divided her time between Israel and the San Francisco Bay Area.
In the United States, she was the founding president of Britt Tzedek V’Shalom, also known as the Jewish Coalition for Justice and Peace, founded in 2002. It organized American Jews into and negotiated Israeli-Palestinian peace on behalf of the two-state. 2010 merged with advocacy group J Street, which has furthered that mission.
As she did in Israel, Ms. Friedman devoted much of her time to organizing groups to fight for peace, gay rights and women’s rights in the Bay Area. In her later years she tried to improve the lives of women as she got older. She was an early member of Ashby Village, a non-profit organization that helps older people who want to live in their own homes and neighborhoods – a goal with which she might sympathize.
As she wrote in her notes for her Bennington reunion at age 72, “I’ve become a gym rat so that I can be strong enough to best withstand the rigors of aging.”
