Marcia Friedman, first American woman in the Knesset, dies at 83

Marcia Friedman, the first American-born woman to serve in Israel’s parliament, known as the Knesset, and who helped lead the feminist movement in Israel in the 1970s, on September 21 in South Berkeley, He died at his home in California. She was 83 years old.

His daughter Jennifer Friedman confirmed the death, saying she had been diagnosed with kidney and heart disease.

Ms. Friedman, who was born in New Jersey, was pursuing her doctorate in philosophy at Stanford when, in 1967, she received an offer to spend a year teaching in Israel at the University of Haifa. She became part of Israel’s nascent feminist movement and lived for 14 years, although she returned frequently for extended periods after that.

As an active feminist, Ms. Friedman attracted the attention of Shulmit Aloni, a left-wing champion of civil liberties, and her Ratz Party, better known as the Civil Rights Movement. Ms. Aloni asked Ms. Friedman to join her party’s slate, and in 1973 the party won three seats, one of which went to Ms. Friedman.