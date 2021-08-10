Marcia Nasatir, Who Broke a Glass Ceiling in Hollywood, Dies at 95

Marcia Nasatir, who was the first woman to become vice president of a major Hollywood studio – although unlike some female executives who followed her, she was never able to lead one – died on August 3 in Woodland Hills, California. She was 95 years old. .

His sons, Mark and Seth, have confirmed the passing at Country Home and Hospital of the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

Ms. Nasatir – “the first mogulette,” as she called herself in her email address – was a forerunner of female Hollywood executives like Sherry Lansing, who became the first woman to run a 20th Century studio’s production. Fox in 1980, and Dawn Steel, who had another first when she was named president of Columbia Studios seven years later.

“She was a great lady, our first elder wife,” Lucy Fisher, former vice president of Columbia TriStar Pictures, said over the phone. “She gave me my first job, as a reader, at United Artists. And she helped me find my next job, with Samuel Goldwyn Jr.