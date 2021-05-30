Marcos Gaming disqualified from Clash of Clans World Championship qualifier for violating rules

In a comely vogue, Marcos Gaming has been disqualified from the Battle of Clans World Championship 2021 qualifier. Marcos Gaming modified into certainly one of many excessive six on this planet that licensed for the Might perhaps effectively perhaps qualifiers.

The announcement of the group’s disqualification acquired proper right here by approach of the Battle of Clans esports social media delusion.

Peep this put up on Instagram A put up shared by Battle of Clans Esports (@esportscoc)

This modified into the narrate:

“IN THE ABSENCE OF AN OFFLINE STUDIO ENVIRONMENT, TEAMS AND PLAYERS ARE REQUIRED TO PLAY THE ENTIRETY OF THEIR MATCHES ON A WEBCAM WITH THEIR FACES AND DEVICE VISIBLE TO MAINTAIN COMPETITIVE INTEGRITY.

UNFORTUNATELY, ONE PLAYER FROM MARCOS GAMING DISCONNECTED FROM THE INTEGRITY CAMERA DURING A MATCH.

DISCONNECTING, DISABLING, OR MOVING AWAY FROM THE INTEGRITY CAMERA RESULTS IN IMMEDIATE DISQUALIFICATION WITHOUT EXCEPTION.”

The most important day of the two-day qualifier took house on the current time, on the tip of which 4 groups, together with Marcos Gaming, licensed for Day 2.

Alternatively, a pair of hours after the conclusion of the primary day, officers posted about their disqualification.

The Marcos Gaming participant Cereal Killer talked about as a lot in a tweet. Little question one of their participant’s IGN Demise disconnected for a minute at some stage of their warfare with Spacestation Gaming in consequence of a power slice.

Battle Of Clans World Championship 2021 is a world event that includes an enormous prize pool of $1 Million. There are six month-to-month seasons (Might perhaps effectively perhaps to Oct) throughout the event, and each season comprises three ranges: Clan Struggle League, Month-to-month Pre Qualifiers, and Month-to-month Qualifiers.

The winner of every month-to-month qualifier will internet a golden mark and qualify for the CoC WC Finals.

Honorable groups for the Might perhaps effectively perhaps month-to-month qualifiers of Battle of Clans World Championship 2021:

1. Dwelling Place Gaming

2. MCES

3. ATN.ATTAX

4. Marcos Gaming

5. Vatang

6. Method2Madness

Peep this put up on Instagram A put up shared by Marcos Gaming (@marcosgamingofficial)

Marcos Gaming had a sublime supply as a lot because the month-to-month finals. It defeated every its opponents, Vatang and Spacestation Gaming, throughout the higher bracket and modified into all house to warfare German group ATN Attax on day 2.

Suggestions

Signal In/ Signal As a lot as Reply