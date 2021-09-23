‘Mare of Easttown’ takes the supporting actor award for limited series

“Mare of Easttown” was one of the busiest limited series of the year, and received 16 Emmy nominations, including Best Limited or Anthology Series. So far Sunday night, The HBO crime drama has already claimed both supporting roles. Award for a limited or anthology series or film.

Julianne Nicholson won Best Supporting Actress for her heart-wrenching role as Lori, the main character’s best friend, Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet, who was also nominated for Best Actress). Nicholson delivered a heartfelt speech that referenced recent world events, including the Texas abortion ban and the withdrawal of US forces from the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Nicholson said, “I am indebted to you for this,” and all the women in Philadelphia, in Kabul, in Texas or anywhere who are struggling sometimes find it difficult to be happy, realizing that Life can be a lot sometimes, but never stop, never lose hope, never give up.”

Evan Peters also won a Supporting Actor Award for his performance as Detective Colin Zabel. He and Nicholson were both nominated for the first time.