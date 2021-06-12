Margherita Hack: Google pays tribute to Italian astrophysicist with Doodle



Google paid tribute to Italian astrophysicist Margherita Hack with an animated doodle on Saturday. Hack is credited to have found asteroid 8558 Hack in 1995 which was named in her honour.

Hack was born on June 12, 1922, in Florence and was a full professor of astronomy on the College of Trieste. She has additionally been the primary Italian lady to administrate the Trieste Astronomical Observatory from 1964 to 1987.

Hack’s scientific pursuits and analysis exercise coated a broad vary of topics. Her principal subject of experience involved the commentary and interpretation of the spectroscopic traits of stars. Her analysis on this subject concerned the examine of the chemical composition of stars, and of their floor temperature and gravity.

Throughout the Seventies, she labored on the UV knowledge from the Copernicus satellite tv for pc, with the aim of finding out the energetic phenomena that happen within the exterior a part of the stellar environment and trigger mass losses that want to be accounted for within the theoretical fashions of stellar evolution. Her first analysis article based mostly on knowledge from Copernicus was printed in Nature in 1974.

Moreover science, she was additionally actively concerned in training, outreach and politics. On her ninetieth birthday on June 12, 2012, she obtained the title of “Dama di Gran Croce”, the very best honour of the Italian Republic.