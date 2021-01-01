Maria Andrejczyk Auction Medal: Maria Andrejczyk Her Olympic Silver Medal Auction: Maria Auction Silver Medal for Baby Surgery

Highlights Maria won a silver medal in javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics

A huge amount of money is needed for a child’s heart operation

Maria’s medal was bought by a supermarket chain in Poland

Chandigarh

Maria Andrezika won a silver medal in javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics. She will be auctioning off her medal in two weeks. You may be surprised to learn why the Polish player made this decision. When Maria saw the face of the eight-month-old baby, she couldn’t help herself.

This girl has a serious heart condition. He needs surgery as soon as possible. Hospitals in European countries have refused to operate on the girl. The last hope of the girl’s family in Poland is at Stanford University Medical Center in the United States. The center can operate to save the child’s life.

However, the surgery is going to cost a lot. Miwashak’s parents are running an online fundraising campaign for this purpose. He needs about 3 lakh 85 thousand dollars or about 30 million Indian rupees for this operation. Time is running out but the family has only been able to raise half the amount. He himself has informed about this in a recent post.

From the injured corner to the gold medal in hand … Neeraj Chopra thanked these people

Meanwhile, Maria came forward to help. He wrote on his Facebook page, ‘Miwask has a serious heart condition and needs immediate surgery. He received help from Kubus – a child who could not be arranged in time but his parents decided to pass on the funds raised. I want to help in the same way. I am auctioning my Olympic silver medal for this boy.

Maria, 25, has survived cancer. He further wrote, ‘It did not take me long to decide. This is the first fundraising campaign I’ve been involved with and I know it’s true.

Polish supermarket chain Jabka Polska won the auction for हजार 125,000. However, Polska returned the silver medal to Maria and decided to donate money to save Miwask’s life.

Jabka posted, ‘We are very impressed by Maria’s beautiful and very sacred work. We have also decided that the silver medal he won in Tokyo will remain with him. We are happy that we were able to cooperate in this.

Maria was deprived of a medal in 2016 by just 2 centimeters. At the same time, he was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and at that time his dream of participating in the Tokyo Olympics seemed far away. She did not need chemotherapy and was surgically removed and gradually recovered.

