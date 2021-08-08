Maria Belen Perez Maurice of Argentina lost her match but her coach Guillermo Saucedo proposed her and she accepted

Argentine fencer María Belén Pérez Maurice may have lost in the women’s saber event at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, but she won in love. This was a great reason for him to brace himself and come out of the throes of defeat. Her coach, and Guillermo Saucedo, who had been dating her for several years, proposed to her while interviewing her after her loss. She could not refuse this.

According to media reports, 36-year-old fencer Maria Belen Pérez Morris was analyzing her losses in an interview, when Saucedo came up to her and stood behind by writing ‘Will you marry me’ on a placard in Spanish. When the interviewer asked Maria to turn back, she was shocked to see this act of the coach and started laughing out loud. Maria again screamed with joy and accepted the offer.

The Guardian newspaper quoted Maria as saying: “I forgot everything after seeing the coach’s offer. I used to like her: oh my god. We are very happy. We are very good friends. Of course, we have fights, but we are enjoying each other’s time. We love each other very much, and we want to spend our lives together. We’re going to celebrate with a big barbecue in Buenos Aires.”

Talking about the offer, Coach Saucedo said, “I love her, and she was very sad when she lost the match, so maybe this offer will change her mindset. I wrote on paper at that time. If she had won, I would have waited for this moment.”

The two met through fencing. Saucedo represented Argentina in fencing before becoming a coach. He coached Maurice and they eventually started dating.

Many people commented on this live action of both of them on social media. A user named julian [email protected]_ wrote, “It happens that someone has to love you for that and ask for marriage.” A user named [email protected] wrote, “The thing is, I already said no in 2010!”





