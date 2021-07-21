Maria Taylor Leaves ESPN After NBA Finals

On Tuesday, she hosted the NBA Finals for ESPN. The next day she was gone.

ESPN announced on Wednesday that Maria Taylor, one of the network’s most prominent talents, had left the company.

In an unusually terse press release, Jimmy Pitaro, the president of ESPN, acknowledged that Taylor “chose to seize a new opportunity”, but said he was “proud of the work we have done together”.

The departure had been expected since earlier this month, when the New York Times reported derogatory comments made about Taylor by one of her ESPN colleagues, Rachel Nichols. In a conversation with a LeBron James advisor who Nichols was unaware he was on tap, Nichols, who is white, said that Taylor, who is black, got the role of hosting the NBA Finals for him because ESPN executives “were feeling the pressure. On diversity.

The comments, which were made a year ago, have escalated within ESPN throughout the professional basketball season and have caused tension among employees covering the NBA, before spilling out in May. . On day one of the playoffs, Taylor, along with fellow “NBA Countdown,” Jalen Rose, Jay Williams and Adrian Wojnarowski, considered boycotting the show in response to a directive from ESPN executives that , according to them, benefited Nichols.